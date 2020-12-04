This mash-up of Toto ‘Africa’ and Mahler’s Fifth Symphony works surprisingly well

4 December 2020, 13:17

This mash-up of Toto ‘Africa’ and a Mahler symphony works surprisingly well
This mash-up of Toto ‘Africa’ and a Mahler symphony works surprisingly well. Picture: Getty/IMSLP/TOTO

Toto and Mahler: two stalwarts of 20th-century music, coming together in one beautiful mash-up.

Mahler’s Symphony No. 5 (1901) is one of the great orchestral masterpieces of all time. You might recognise the symphony’s ‘Adagietto’ movement from the 1971 film A Death in Venice.

And ‘Africa’ by the rock band Toto is, of course, one of the most iconic tunes to comes out of the 1980s.

But it is completely unrelated to classical music… or so we thought.

An internet whiz kid has discovered that ‘Africa’ can be perfectly superimposed onto the opening of Mahler’s Fifth Symphony.

It’s no surprise that Mahler was considered ahead of his time…

Mahler News

See more Mahler News

Mahler 'Resurrection' Rumba

A pianist has turned Mahler’s ‘Resurrection’ Symphony into a Cuban Rumba

Mahler 7th symphony

Here’s why Mahler’s Symphony No. 7 is an agonising work of infinite genius
Mahler Second Symphony manuscript asset

A close-up look at the handwritten Mahler manuscript that just sold for a record £4.5m

Mahler Music

See more Mahler Music

Mahler1

Mahler - Symphony No. 8 in E flat (‘Symphony of a Thousand’)

Mahler 2

Mahler - Symphony No. 5 in C Sharp minor

Mahler Das Wunderhorn

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No.4 in G

Mahler Pictures

See more Mahler Pictures

Beethoven composer letters

Letters of the great composers: 14 moving, funny and inspiring quotations from the documents they left behind

Discover Music

Anna-Maria Mozart mother

Famous composers' mothers

Discover Music

Great composer muses

Meet the muses of the great composers

Discover Music

Mahler Album Reviews

See more Mahler Album Reviews

Nicola Benedetti Silver Violin

Nicola Benedetti – The Silver Violin

Nicola Benedetti

Mahler 9th

Riccardo Chailly masters Mahler

mozart sonata

Memorable Mozart almost too intense

Mahler Guides

See more Mahler Guides

mahler hammer gifs

13 intensely satisfying gifs of the hammer blow in Mahler’s Symphony No. 6
mahler 2 guide

A detailed explanation of how Mahler’s Symphony No. 2 is a heart-shattering work of genius
mahlerthon

We forced this guy to listen to all 9 Mahler symphonies in one day and he almost had a breakdown