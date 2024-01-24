Young soloist’s blistering Haydn concerto that won her the world’s most prestigious cello competition

24 January 2024, 21:17

Hayoung Choi plays Haydn
Hayoung Choi plays Haydn. Picture: YouTube / Queen Elizabeth Competition

By Kyle Macdonald

Think Haydn’s concertos are all refined classical affairs? Check out the power and guts of this thrilling performance, which won a young soloist a major prize.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

This was one of those occasions when a well-known piece of music is placed in the hands of a young soloist, and jaw-dropping magic happens.

Joseph Haydn was the chief musical innovator in the Classical era, and this concerto showcased his vision for what the cello could be as a solo instrument. It’s now one of the central works of the cello repertoire, adored and performed the world over.

But a great work always needs a great soloist, to make it their own – and that’s just what happened at the most recent Queen Elisabeth Competition for cello, which took place in Brussels in 2022.

The Queen Elisabeth Competition is regarded as one of the world’s finest competitions for instrumentalists and singers. Previous instrumental winners include violinists David Oistrakh, Vadim Repin and pianists Vladimir Ashkenazy and Boris Giltburg. So there’s no doubting its pedigree.

In 2022, for only the second time in the competition’s history, it was the year of the cello. And in walked the 24-year-old virtuoso Hayoung Choi.

Read more: These are factually the 15 best cello pieces in existence

Haydn Concerto n. 1 in C major Hob. VIIb:1 | Hayoung Choi - Queen Elisabeth Competition 2022

Her performance of the Haydn was a spectacular one. In the opening movement, she has a deep, rich tone with power and projection. There’s a thrilling cadenza too, with real guts and gusto. Choi also brings out the distinctive vocal character of the cello in the glorious lyricism of the composer’s lines.

Even if you know this concerto well, it was surely a performance that made you hear it anew.

Read more: The 11 most relaxing pieces of classical music written for the cello

Born in 1998, Choi began her musical education in Seoul, South Korea, before moving to the UK, where she attended the Purcell School of Music.

A few years before her Belgian triumph, Choi won the 2019 International Krzysztof Penderecki Cello Competition, which took place in Kraków, Poland. There she played a cello version of the great composer’s viola concerto, indicating the range of the young soloist.

Choi is very much one to watch, and we look forward to hearing what she does next, and how she makes it her own, just like this Haydn.

Haydn Music

See more Haydn Music

Haydn piano concerto interrupted by mobile

When Haydn gets killed by a mobile phone, you stop the whole concert

Admiral Horatio Nelson Nelson's Column Trafalgar

Haydn - Nelson Mass: How Haydn’s greatest work cemented his friendship with a British hero

Brighton Clock Restored

Haydn - Symphony No. 101 (The Clock)

Haydn Pictures

See more Haydn Pictures

joseph haydn

Haydn: 15 facts about the great composer

Haydn Album Reviews

See more Haydn Album Reviews

new releases 6th march

New Releases: Khatia Buniatishvili plays Rachmaninov and Dvorak with the LPO

Discover Music

Ottavio Dantone Accademia Bizantina Haydn

Haydn: Symphonies Nos. 78-81 - Accademia Bizantina/Ottavio Dantone

Haydn Symphonies Royal Northern Sinfonia

Haydn: Symphonies Nos. 52, 53 and 59 - Royal Northern Sinfonia/Rebecca Miller

Haydn Guides

See more Haydn Guides

Case Notes Haydn

Composer Joseph Haydn’s skull went missing from his grave – and now he’s buried with an extra head
haydn symphonies marathon

We made this guy listen to all 104 Haydn symphonies and put them in order of greatness

joseph haydn portrait

Beethoven and Haydn: their relationship

Beethoven