Soprano and saxophonist’s rendition of ‘Eternal Source of Light Divine’ will tingle your spine

Grace Davidson and Christian Forshaw. Picture: YouTube / Christian Forshaw

By Sofia Rizzi

A stunning arrangement of a Handel cantata using saxophone, organ and voice, that has a seriously lasting impact.

Saxophonist Christian Forshaw and soprano Grace Davidson have done a uniquely magical take on Handel’s secular cantata, ‘Eternal Source of Light Divine’, originally titled ‘Ode for the Birthday of Queen Anne’.

‘Eternal Source’, was scored for three solo voices, choir and chamber orchestra, but this arrangement by Christian Forshaw swaps the orchestra for the soprano saxophone and organ. And it sounds incredible.

We reckon the distinctive timbre of the soprano saxophone blends perfectly with Grace’s ethereal voice perfectly, in a way that’s otherworldly and strikingly modern. Your tingles await...

This cantata movement was performed at the wedding ceremony of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in 2018, and instantly became beloved the world over.

Handel's 'Eternal Source of Light Divine' was performed at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Picture: Danny Lawson / PA Images

On that magical day, soprano Elin Manahan Thomas sang the Baroque classic as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot at St George’s Chapel, Windsor.