Christmas shoppers stunned as choir bursts into Handel ‘Hallelujah’ Chorus in food court. Picture: Alphabet Photography

By Rosie Pentreath

How’s this for a merry ‘Messiah’ Christmas flashmob you didn’t even know you needed?

Lunchtime shoppers at a busy food court in a shopping mall got a delightful festive surprise when this 100-strong choir burst into a spontaneous ‘Hallelujah’ Chorus from Handel’s Messiah.

A Santa-hatted pianist is tinkling away at some familiar Christmas ditties when ‘Jingle Bells’ makes way, quite suddenly, for a Handellian ‘Hallelujah!’ from members of a choir who we’d originally suspected were just regular passers-by.

A woman we had previously thought was just making a casual phone call stands up and intones the famous choral jubilation, inviting reactions from shoppers ranging from stunned to a little bit trepidatious.

She is soon joined by a casually-dressed man who jumps up on a chair to sing Handel’s joyful chorus.

Soon, much of the crowd reveals itself to be part of the powerful choir, and a ‘Messiah’ flashmob for the ages is born.

100 singers fill the food hall with Handel’s beautiful chorus by the end, bringing the joy of the Christmassy Messiah to a most unexpected space.

The rousing piece of music is one of the most famous movements from George Frideric Handel’s 1741 oratorio, Messiah, which tells the story of Jesus’ birth, life, death, resurrection, and the legacy of his triumph over sin and death, through sublime choral music.

Performing Handel’s Messiah around Christmastime has become an enduring tradition in the UK, and throughout the world.

We’re so pleased to see so many performers dedicated to bringing the magnificent music out of the concert hall, and directly to unsuspecting diners on their Christmas shopping lunch breaks. Hallelujah to that – and a big festive cheer to Alphabet Photography for organising the flashmob.

