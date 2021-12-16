Christmas shoppers stunned as choir bursts into Handel ‘Hallelujah’ Chorus in food court

16 December 2021, 12:11

Christmas shoppers stunned as choir bursts into Handel ‘Hallelujah’ Chorus in food court
Christmas shoppers stunned as choir bursts into Handel ‘Hallelujah’ Chorus in food court. Picture: Alphabet Photography

By Rosie Pentreath

How’s this for a merry ‘Messiah’ Christmas flashmob you didn’t even know you needed?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Lunchtime shoppers at a busy food court in a shopping mall got a delightful festive surprise when this 100-strong choir burst into a spontaneous ‘Hallelujah’ Chorus from Handel’s Messiah.

A Santa-hatted pianist is tinkling away at some familiar Christmas ditties when ‘Jingle Bells’ makes way, quite suddenly, for a Handellian ‘Hallelujah!’ from members of a choir who we’d originally suspected were just regular passers-by.

A woman we had previously thought was just making a casual phone call stands up and intones the famous choral jubilation, inviting reactions from shoppers ranging from stunned to a little bit trepidatious.

She is soon joined by a casually-dressed man who jumps up on a chair to sing Handel’s joyful chorus.

Soon, much of the crowd reveals itself to be part of the powerful choir, and a ‘Messiah’ flashmob for the ages is born.

Read more: This absolutely epic Beethoven ‘Ode to Joy’ flashmob is still the greatest

100 singers fill the food hall with Handel’s beautiful chorus by the end, bringing the joy of the Christmassy Messiah to a most unexpected space.

The rousing piece of music is one of the most famous movements from George Frideric Handel’s 1741 oratorio, Messiah, which tells the story of Jesus’ birth, life, death, resurrection, and the legacy of his triumph over sin and death, through sublime choral music.

Performing Handel’s Messiah around Christmastime has become an enduring tradition in the UK, and throughout the world.

We’re so pleased to see so many performers dedicated to bringing the magnificent music out of the concert hall, and directly to unsuspecting diners on their Christmas shopping lunch breaks. Hallelujah to that – and a big festive cheer to Alphabet Photography for organising the flashmob.

Listen to non-stop festive classical music with our Classic FM Christmas playlist on Global Player.

Handel News

See more Handel News

Mezzo Daniela Mack Handel runs

Mezzo sings a gigantic 72-note Handel phrase **in one breath**
Handel shred

This Handel shred is the most majestic piece of classical humour
Monks Hallelujah Chorus

We can’t stop watching these hilarious ‘silent monks’ singing the Hallelujah Chorus

Handel Music

See more Handel Music

zadok the priest lyrics

What actually are the words to ‘Zadok The Priest’?

Forte Handbell Quartet

A completely mad handbell arrangement of The Hallelujah Chorus
Tilda Swinton has directed a Baroque music video starring her DOGS

Tilda Swinton has directed a Baroque music video starring her DOGS

Videos

Handel Pictures

See more Handel Pictures

george frideric handel

Handel: 15 facts about the great composer

classical music on stamps

The most beautiful classical music postage stamps

Discover Music

Handel's Messiah at the Bristol Proms

Handel's Messiah at the Bristol Proms

Handel Album Reviews

See more Handel Album Reviews

New releases 13th Feb

New Releases: LSO plays Mendelssohn and the latest album from Riccardo Chailly

Discover Music

Albums 21 October

Album Reviews and New Releases: Alexis Ffrench, Rach, Bach and Romeo

Discover Music

Album reviews - Barenboim, Handel and Mehta

Album reviews and new releases: mighty Barenboim conquers Elgar

Discover Music

Handel Guides

See more Handel Guides

Brook Street Band

We asked one of the best period instrument groups in the world to give us an in-depth Baroque masterclass
George Frideric Handel

Handel’s best music: 10 of the Baroque composer’s greatest works
Handel House Brook Street

Inside Handel and Hendrix in London