Russian conductor Valery Gergiev, who has ties with Putin, will not conduct at Carnegie Hall

Russian conductor Valery Gergiev. Picture: Getty

By Sophia Alexandra Hall

Gergiev, a friend and supporter of President Vladimir Putin, has been removed from upcoming Carnegie Hall concerts.

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine this week, Russian conductor Valery Gergiev will no longer conduct the Vienna Philharmonic this weekend at Carnegie Hall, New York.

Gergiev was scheduled to conduct the orchestra in three performances at Carnegie Hall from 25 February 2022 as part of a five-day concert tour of the US.

“This change was made due to recent world events,” said Carnegie Hall spokeswoman Synneve Carlino. According to the Carnegie Hall website, the orchestra will now be conducted by Canadian conductor, Yannick Nézet-Séguin, who is currently music director of the Metropolitan Opera and the Philadelphia Orchestra.

No official reason has been given for Gergiev’s removal from the concert, with some outlets reporting that the conductor was removed from the programme, while others say he chose to pull out.

Gergiev is not the only Russian to disappear from today’s Carnegie Hall lineup. Pianist Denis Matsuev, who has also been a vocal supporter of President Putin, was slated to perform Rachmaninov’s Piano Concerto No.2 with the Vienna Philharmonic tonight. However, the Carnegie Hall website reports that the pianist for this concert is yet to be announced.

the Carnegie Hall website reveals it’s programme changes. Picture: Carnegie Hall

The move came after Milan’s famous opera house, Teatro alla Scala sent a letter to Gergiev asking him to make a statement in favour of peace in Ukraine, otherwise he would not be allowed to return to the venue to conduct Tchaikovsky’s The Queen of Spades (La Dame de Pique) in March.

The production opened on 23 February, the evening before Russia invaded Ukraine, and though Gergiev was applauded as he entered the orchestra pit, there were boos heard by the audience and one person called out that he should leave.

After the invasion on the morning of 24 February, Beppe Sala, the mayor of Milan, who is also the chairman of the board at La Scala, said, “We have at La Scala The Queen of Spades conducted by Valery Gergiev who has many times declared his closeness to Putin.

“So with the director of the theatre [Dominique Meyer] we are asking him to make his position clear against this invasion and if he does not do so we will be forced to renounce our collaboration with him.”

Gergiev is yet to respond, but La Scala’s website remains unchanged, with the conductor still slated to conduct the opera performances next month.

Russian President Vladimir Putin greets conductor Valery Gergiev during the awarding ceremony at the Grand Kremlin Palace. Picture: Getty

Gergiev’s upcoming concerts at Carnegie were protested prior to the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, and a further protest was planned for outside Carnegie Hall on Friday evening, however due to the programme changes, this has been cancelled.

The music director of the Mariinsky Theatre is known for his close association with the Russian president, and in 2014 he gave a pro-Putin interview, justifying the president’s previous intervention in Ukraine.

Both Gerviev and pianist Matsuev were also part of a group of prominent Russian artists and cultural figures who signed an open letter of support of President Putin’s policies to invade Ukraine and forcibly annex Crimea in March 2014.

The Vienna Philharmonic announced that its weekend concert programs would remain unchanged, and a soloist conductor would be announced soon for the remainder of its American concerts which are taking place in Florida next week.