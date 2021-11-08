Violinist Ray Chen snapped a string mid-Tchaikovsky concerto, and handled it like a boss

By Sian Moore

Taiwanese-Australian violinist Ray Chen gives us all a lesson in how to recover from an instrument mishap like a true virtuoso.

He’s known for his passion and energy, but one slightly zealous violin performance from Ray Chen was just too much for his Stradivarius to handle.

While performing Tchaikovsky’s rousing Violin Concerto recently, alongside the Seattle Symphony Orchestra, the virtuoso’s E string abruptly snapped (watch below).

But Chen wastes no time in seamlessly swapping instruments with a nearby musician, much to the amusement of the crowed who laugh at the nightmarish incident, before applauding his unruffled reaction.

During a pause in the soloist’s performance, Chen quickly crosses the stage to hand a spare string to a member of the orchestra.

And thanks to a speedy on-stage repair, the soloist only had to use the step-in violin for one movement before he was reunited with his Stradivarius for the rest of the concerto.

Now that, folks, is how to handle a mid-performance mishap like a pro.