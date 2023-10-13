English National Opera plans to axe 19 orchestra jobs and employ remaining musicians part-time

English National Opera, now based at London Coliseum until 2029, plans to axe 19 orchestra jobs. Picture: Getty

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

The ENO told its orchestra that a ‘consultation process’ has begun to axe several musical staff positions.

Hours after a five-minute standing ovation for the last performance of Britten’s Peter Grimes at the London Coliseum, the English National Opera told its orchestra that ‘a consultation process has been started’ to cut the size and makeup of the orchestra.

The ENO has proposed to cut 19 jobs in its orchestra, and put remaining staff on part-time contracts, which would see them lose 40 percent of their pay.

A statement from the opera company says that inflation, rising fixed costs and a requirement from Arts Council England to develop work across more locations, means they have to re-evaluate employment levels – but they hope to support staff and continue conversations with them and their unions “in good faith”.

Criticising the proposals, the Musicians’ Union has called on the ENO to reconsider its decision and for Arts Council England to support them in this process, to ensure the orchestra has a full-time future.

Glen Sheldon, a violinist with the ENO, said: “I am deeply shocked by the announcement to take a carving knife to the employment of ENO’s musicians, leaving a rump of work that will no longer be a viable option for many currently employed there, or for those looking to it as a beacon of future opportunity.”

The English National Opera said in a statement that it “faced an existential crisis” in November 2022 following Arts Council England’s decision to slash its funding by more than half and force the company to relocate to a city outside of London by 2026.

Following discussions with ACE, it was agreed that the ENO would receive £24 million until the year 2026, allowing for a substantial annual opera season at the Coliseum, and more time to set up a new home north of the capital by 2029.

“Whilst the ENO remains grateful for the Arts Council’s revised support and financial investment, and remains committed to creating opera for more people nationally, as for other artistic organisations, this represents a reduction in income against a backdrop of inflation, rising fixed costs and a requirement to develop work across more locations,” the ENO added in a statement.

“Sadly, this means that whilst we are no longer facing mass permanent redundancies, we are having to reevaluate our employment levels across every part of the organisation.

“As we start this difficult process with staff, we believe we have presented viable options that aim to ensure a sustainable future for the ENO whilst supporting our artistic and musical heart as much as possible.

“We will do everything possible to support our employees throughout this very challenging and stressful time and continue our conversations with them and their representative Unions in good faith.”