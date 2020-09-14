London Coliseum reopens with a performance of Mozart’s Requiem and a “collective moment of remembrance”

The Coliseum Theatre, London. Picture: Getty

By Kyle Macdonald

The voices and orchestra of English National Opera will come together for a poignant performance of Mozart’s choral masterpiece.

One of London’s great theatres will reopen its doors for performances of Mozart’s Requiem and a powerful moment of musical remembrance for all that has been lost during a deeply troubling year.

The English National Opera concerts at the London Coliseum will take place to socially-distanced audiences on 6 and 7 November. ENO Chorus and Orchestra will be conducted by their music director, Martyn Brabbins, and four of the country’s finest soloists will be on stage – soprano Elizabeth Llewellyn, mezzo Dame Sarah Connolly, tenor Toby Spence and mighty bass Brindley Sherratt.

English National Opera said in reopening its doors it wanted to provide audiences with an opportunity to reflect upon and to commemorate the difficulties the UK has faced during the coronavirus pandemic.

Annilese Miskimmon, artistic director of English National Opera said they want to acknowledge the impact, suffering and loss brought by COVID-19. “Mozart’s Requiem is the perfect music to provide a moment of reflection for our audiences, for a collective moment of remembrance,” she said.

Missing Live Theatre campaign, London. Picture: Getty

In July, the main doors to the London Coliseum were wrapped in pink tape, as part of the Missing Live Theatre campaign to support the theatre industry. In a few weeks, they will be opened again. Find out how you can get your tickets on the ENO’s website.

London Coliseum is one of the largest theatres in London with 2,359 seats in pre-socially-distanced times. As well as their resident opera company, English National Ballet also calls the theatre home.