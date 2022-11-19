Aled Jones’ Christmas album with Russell Watson flies to No.1 in classical charts

Aled Jones’ Christmas album with Russell Watson flies to number one in classical charts. Picture: Alamy

By Classic FM

The Christmas duet album is Classic FM presenter and singer Aled Jones’ 41st album released to date.

Two of the UK’s most popular classical voices, Aled Jones and Russell Watson, have hit number one in the classical charts with their new Christmas album, Christmas with Aled Jones & Russell Watson.

The album features new recordings of universally beloved Christmas songs, including traditional carols such as ‘O Holy Night’, ‘O Little Town of Bethlehem’ and ‘In The Bleak Midwinter’.

Festive favourites including ‘White Christmas’ and ‘Little Drummer Boy’ also make an appearance on the 21-track album, as well as a new duet recording of ‘Walking in the Air’, released by boy soprano Aled in 1985. Six years ago, in November 2016, Aled released a hugely popular rendition of The Snowman song, in which he duetted with his younger self (watch below).

Listen on Global Player: Aled Jones, Sunday mornings on Classic FM

Aled and Russell released the album on 11 November and are currently performing songs from the new release on a UK-wide tour, performing at some of the nation’s most beautiful concert halls and theatres.

The powerhouse vocal duo’s Christmas tour began at the Manchester Opera House on 13 November and will end on 12 December at Croydon’s Fairfield Halls.

Christmas With Aled and Russell follows the success of the duo’s first two albums, In Harmony (2018) and Back In Harmony (2019), which both shot straight to number one on the UK Classical Album Chart and top 10 of the UK Official Album Chart.

“Album 41 in my career,” Aled said, “and I always am so excited by a new album and thrilled that it’s number one.

“You never get bored of being number one in the chart!” he added.

Listen to Aled Jones every Sunday morning, 7–10am on Classic FM.