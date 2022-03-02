2Cellos to embark on their final world tour – get tickets for London 2022 concerts

2Cellos. Picture: 2Cellos

By Classic FM

Dynamic instrumental duo 2CELLOS are set to embark on their final live world tour, with two London dates at OVO Arena Wembley.

Croatian cellist duo Luka Šulić and HAUSER, also known as 2CELLOS, have achieved extraordinary success with their spirited instrumental arrangements of classical and film music, and pop and rock melodies.

And now, the duo is embarking on their final world tour. Having spent the last ten years together as 2CELLOS, Šulić and Hauser have announced two dates at the OVO Arena Wembley in London, marking their last ever show in the UK.

The shows will take place over the Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekend on Thursday 2 June (only last remaining tickets available for this show), and Friday 3 June 2022.

“This tour is the culmination of everything we have achieved as the 2CELLOS,” the duo has said. “These will be our biggest shows, playing to some of the biggest audiences.

“They will be intense, they will rock, they will be touching, they will be emotional. We are going to throw everything at them – and then we can rest the 2CELLOS. Are you ready to celebrate with us?!”

Both classically trained cellists, 2CELLOS reached viral video fame on YouTube in 2011, with the rendition of Michael Jackson’s ‘Smooth Criminal’.

Over the last 10 years, they have released six studio albums, amassed billions of streams, and sold nearly one million tickets to their electric live performances across the world.

Known for their dynamic playing style, Šulić and Hauser have amassed a staggering 1.3 billion YouTube views, 5.5 million YouTube subscribers and 1 billion streams, and have taken the cello to new heights by breaking down boundaries between music genres.

Their music has filled historic venues including New York City’s Radio City Music Hall, London’s Royal Albert Hall and the Sydney Opera House, and they have played alongside greats from Andrea Bocelli to Sir Elton John.

The duo’s London arena shows will be presented by FKP Scorpio.

Get your tickets for 2CELLOS’ World Tour 2022, at London’s Wembley Arena on Thursday 2 and Friday 3 June. Tickets at eventim.co.uk.