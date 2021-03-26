Pre-order Classic FM’s limited edition ‘Great Composers’ charity jigsaw puzzle

Classic FM’s limited edition ‘Great Composers’ charity jigsaw puzzle. Picture: Global’s Make Some Noise

This beautiful bright puzzle – designed exclusively for Classic FM by illustrator Sam Osborne – features 20 beloved composers, and raises money for great causes through Classic FM’s charity.

Classic FM has teamed up with illustrator Sam Osborne to create an exclusive, limited edition Great Composers charity jigsaw puzzle.

Featuring 20 beloved composers – from Bach and Price, to Coleridge-Taylor and Beethoven – the beautiful design captures the familiar faces alongside colourful references to their finest works.

The jigsaw, which is 1,000-piece and made with paper and paperboard from sustainable sources, is available to pre-order now, and will be ready for shipment from Monday 14 June 2021. The puzzle is 500x665mm in size.

It costs £25, including postage and packaging for UK customers (international postage rates will apply), and all profits will go to Classic FM’s charity, Global’s Make Some Noise.

Full list of the 20 Great Composers

Global’s Make Some Noise supports small and local charities across the UK, most recently in response to the coronavirus pandemic. In the last year alone, Make Some Noise’s work has supported 85 small and local charities and helped more than 25,000 people. Click here to find out more.

As the country starts to get back on its feet, our charities still need your support. By pre-ordering your puzzle today, you are continuing to make a difference.

A big thank you from us – and from our charity Make Some Noise.

Click here to pre-order the Classic FM ‘Great Composers’ charity jigsaw. All profits go to Global’s Make Some Noise. Find out more about illustrator Sam Osborne here.