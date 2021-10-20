Crying baby is hypnotised by the sound of pianist dad playing Liszt’s ‘La Campanella’

20 October 2021, 10:49 | Updated: 20 October 2021, 14:57

Pianist dad plays La Campanella to soothe crying baby, and it works splendidly
Pianist dad plays La Campanella to soothe crying baby, and it works splendidly. Picture: YouTube / フォルテ家TV

By Sian Moore

This musician swapped lullabies for Liszt’s most demanding piano work, to comfort his tiny tot.

One parent has solved the problem of how to calm an upset child: play them classical music.

With his crying baby strapped to his chest, the piano-playing dad sits before the keys and serenades his distressed young boy with some Franz Liszt.

His piece of choice? Not the lovely Cradle Song, ‘Wiegenlied’, as one might expect – but the Romantic composer’s devilishly tricky ‘La Campanella’.

Watch as the father tickles the ivories for just a moment, and his child’s cries cease almost instantaneously...

Read more: Age-defying mystery pianist stuns crowd with virtuosic Liszt on street piano

A few occasional wails do punctuate the impressive piano playing, especially when the music pauses for a moment or two.

But the baby is clearly enraptured by his father’s rendition of the étude.

And at the end of the minute-and-a-half performance, the tot’s tears have stopped entirely.

He even shares a big grin with the camera, too. N’aw.

