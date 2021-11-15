You know Netflix’s Tiger King as a true crime documentary; but are you ready for the TikTopera?

A TikTok opera about Tiger King. Yes, you heard that correctly. Picture: Netflix/Getty

By Sophia Alexandra Hall

In an iconic collaboration for 2021, Netflix and the English National Opera have partnered to launch an opera based on the hit true-crime series, Tiger King.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A TikTopera is exactly what you’d imagine. An opera, created on the short-form video platform, TikTok.

And one of biggest opera companies in the world, the English National Opera, is joining forces with the streaming giant, Netflix, to premiere its version of Tiger King.

The story of Tiger King has been set to a series of songs from Bizet’s Carmen performed by a 40-person professional chorus and full string orchestra.

The curtain on this groundbreaking piece goes up at 8pm GMT on Monday 15 November when the opera will be posted in full on TikTok as well as in full on YouTube.

“Opera is an art form that deals best with epic themes – rival worlds, passionate love, carnal lusts and monstrous betrayal.” said Stuart Murphy, CEO of the English National Opera, “In many ways, it’s the art form that [Tiger King] was made for.

“Tiger King had us all glued to our devices in lockdown as everyone waited to be uncaged. It’s a modern-day mythic drama that was streamed straight into the living rooms of millions of us across the globe. The ENO was set up to do the same – epic stories, brilliantly told, to entertain as many people as possible.

“We’ve pulled out all the stops with Netflix to bring to life an epic re-imaging of this timeless story for our social media age, and we hope people will love the results.”

The TikTopera launches ahead of Tiger King 2, the second season of the Netflix true crime documentary which launches on 17 November.

Read more: Singer’s surprise marriage proposal brings the house down at opera

The TikTopera is split into five rollercoaster acts, with each song illustrating the bizarre and entertaining stories that surround the show’s cast of characters, from the battles between Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin, to the dramatic right-field revelations that made Tiger King one of 2020’s biggest hits.

Recorded live in London by the ENO’s 40-person chorus and award-winning orchestra, the leading roles are taken by some of TikTok’s biggest stars.

TikTok performers include Sophia Aurora, Hannah Lowther and recording artist Hellovicco, alongside X-Factor finalists Max and Harvey and Britain’s Got Talent comedian Phil Green who round up the all-star cast.

ENO Chorus for Tiger King the TikTopera. Picture: ENO

We hope the opening night is a roar-ing success.

You can watch Tiger King 2 on Netflix from 17 November 2021.