The English National Opera presents Philip Glass’ spectacular opera ‘Satyagraha’

By Kyle Macdonald

The American minimalist composer’s masterpiece comes to the London Coliseum this October.

With an idea, Gandhi founded a movement. With a movement, he created a nation. With a nation, he changed the course of history.

Philip Glass’ meditation on Gandhi’s early years in South Africa traces the progress of his concept of non-violent protest as a positive force for change.

Glass’ use of repetitive musical structures – ‘minimalism’– creates a mesmerising soundscape, quite unlike traditional operas. First staged in 2007, Phelim McDermott’s acclaimed staging of Satyagraha is a spectacular visual feast.

Sean Panikkar, “a Gandhi firm of voice and full of charisma” (LA Times), leads a cast that also features bass-baritone Musa Ngqungwana as Lord Krishna and Harewood Artist William Thomas as Parsi Rustomji.

Conductor Carolyn Kuan, who Marin Alsop has described as “one of the most exciting and outstanding conductors of her generation”, makes her ENO debut.

Witness the extraordinary life of Gandhi in Glass’ unforgettable opera by booking your tickets today.

A collaboration with Improbable.

Philip Glass’ Satyagraha takes place from 14 – 28 October 2021 at the London Coliseum. Book your tickets to see ENO’s Satyagraha at eno.org/satyagraha