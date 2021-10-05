Classic FM’s Rising Stars with Julian Lloyd Webber on Sky Arts – be in the audience for free!

Classic FM is partnering with Sky Arts to present Classic FM’s Rising Stars with Julian Lloyd Webber, a very special televised concert being filmed on Thursday 7th October – and we’d love you and a friend to be in the audience, for free.

Here’s your chance to be in the audience for an exciting new Sky Arts programme filmed at LSO St Luke’s, featuring some of today’s brightest classical stars.

Former cellist, conductor and broadcaster Julian Lloyd Webber will present the all-star concert, which will be filmed inside the 18th-century Grade I listed church and broadcast exclusively on Sky Arts, a TV channel dedicated to bringing art and music to more people.

Filming for the concert will begin at 18:00 and finish by 21:00. To apply for free tickets for you and up to 4 other guests, simply email all your names to risingstars@classicfm.com, and subject to numbers, we will confirm your place on our guest list by a confirmation email to your inbox. We will be in touch with more information, following the initial confirmation email.

There is a cap on tickets, so if by the time we receive your email, we are full, we will put you on our waiting list and let you know nearer the time if any more tickets become available.

Please note that by registering for a free ticket, you agree to appearing in the filmed audience of television programme Classic FM’s Rising Stars with Julian Lloyd Webber on Sky Arts. Dress code is smart casual and most of the venue will be standing. Ticket terms and conditions will apply.

The show will take place on Thursday 7th October

The venue is LSO St Luke’s, 161 Old Street, London, EC1V 9NG

The nearest station is Old Street Underground station

The doors open at 17:00 with no entry after 17:45

Attendees must be aged 18 years or over. As this concert will be presented as a television show, there will be retakes within the allotted time. Please turn off all mobile phones for the duration of the concert.