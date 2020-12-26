Join us as we count down the Ultimate Classic FM Hall of Fame

Which pieces have been most voted-for in the Classic FM Hall of Fame’s 25-year history? Listen to Classic FM all this week to find out.

From Monday 28 December to New Year’s Day, we’ll be counting down the Ultimate Classic FM Hall of Fame.

This year, it was the 25th anniversary of the Classic FM Hall of Fame, and to mark this milestone Bill Turnbull, Margherita Taylor and John Brunning will present a ‘chart-of-charts’ over the festive period – they will count down the top 300 most voted-for pieces of classical music in the last quarter-of-a-century of the Classic FM Hall of Fame.

The countdown begins on Monday at 10am, and the winner of the coveted top spot will be announced by John Brunning this Friday 1 January, just before 7pm.

Since it began in 1996, the Hall of Fame – the largest survey of classical music tastes anywhere on the planet – has been a staple on Classic FM. A new top 300, made up entirely by listener votes, is revealed every year on Easter weekend.

Which popular piece of music will come out on top in the Ultimate Hall of Fame?

Will it be Vaughan Williams’s The Lark Ascending, a perennial pastoral favourite of listeners? Or Rachmaninov’s ravishing Piano Concerto No.2?

Or Tchaikovsky’s literally bombastic 1812 Overture, another piece that has topped the Hall of Fame chart in recent years?

Or will the Ultimate Classic FM Hall of Fame surprise us with something else entirely? Find out from Monday, as we start counting down...

Bill Turnbull, Margherita Taylor and John Brunning count down the Ultimate Classic FM Hall of Fame from Mon 28 Dec to Fri 1 Jan.