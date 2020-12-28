On Air Now
28 December 2020, 09:05 | Updated: 28 December 2020, 18:53
We count down the top 300 most voted-for pieces in the Classic FM Hall of Fame’s 25-year history.
The Classic FM Hall of Fame began in 1996 and has been a staple on Classic FM ever since.
This year, it was the 25th countdown in the chart’s history, and to mark this milestone we’re broadcasting a ‘chart-of-charts’ over the festive period.
Below we reveal a new Ultimate Classic FM Hall of Fame top 300, which reflects the last quarter-of-a-century of the UK’s classical music tastes.
Listen to the Ultimate Classic FM Hall of Fame on Classic FM from Monday 28 December to Friday 1 January, 10am-7pm.
300. Bruch: Adagio Appassionato
299. Gershwin: Piano Concerto
298. Ravel: Piano Concerto for the left hand
297. Lehar: The Merry Widow
296. Williams: Indiana Jones
295. Elgar: Coronation Ode (Land of Hope and Glory)
294. Chopin: Fantaisie-Impromptu
293. Delibes: Coppélia
292. Preisner: Requiem for My Friend
291. Vaughan Williams: Symphony No. 5
290. Dvořák: Slavonic Dances
289. Binge: The Watermill
288. Mahler: Symphony No. 4
287. Elgar: Sea Pictures
286. Franck: Panis Angelicus
285. Pergolesi: Stabat Mater
284. Mozart: Sinfonia Concertante in Eb major
283. Bruch: Violin Concerto No. 2
282. Tchaikovsky: Serenade for Strings
281. Beethoven: Fidelio
280. Gounod: St. Cecilia Mass
279. Mozart: Exsultate Jubilate
278. Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No. 2
277. Satie: 6 Gnossiennes
276. Brahms: Academic Festival Overture
275. Tavener: Song for Athene
274. Rossini: The Barber of Seville
273. Delius: Koanga
272. Jenkins: Requiem
271. Mitchell: Seven Wonders Suite
270. Lord: Durham Concerto
269. Kirkhope: Banjo Kazooie
268. Binge: Sailing By
267. Vivaldi: Guitar Concerto in D
266. Hess: Piano Concerto
265. Shimomura: Kingdom Hearts
264. Schubert: Impromptus Opus 90
263. Sibelius: The Swan of Tuonela
262. Marquez: Conga del Fuego
261. Bach: Cantata No.140
260. Verdi: Rigoletto
259. Sibelius: Andante Festivo
258. Soule: The Elder Scrolls
257. Wagner: Götterdammerung
256. Stanley: Trumpet Voluntary
255. Elgar: Serenade for Strings
254. Piazzolla: Libertango
253. Monteverdi: Vespers of 1610
252. Britten: Peter Grimes
251. Rachmaninov: Vespers (All-Night Vigil)
250. Rutter: A Gaelic Blessing
249. Mahler: Symphony No. 8 (‘Symphony of a Thousand’)
248. Delius: A Village Romeo and Juliet
247. Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsodies
246. Brahms: Symphony No. 3
245. Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier
244. Beethoven: Triple Concerto
243. Hawes: Quanta Qualia
242. Elgar: Salut d’Amour
241. Vaughan Williams: The Wasps
240. Brahms: Piano Concerto No. 1
239. Badelt: Pirates of the Caribbean
238. Johann Strauss: Die Fledermaus
237. Prokofiev: Symphony No.1 ('Classical')
236. Parry: I Was Glad
235. Paganini: Violin Concerto No.1
234. Wagner: The Mastersingers of Nuremburg
233. Albinoni: Oboe Concerto in D minor
232. Schubert: Ave Maria
