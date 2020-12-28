Ultimate Classic FM Hall of Fame 2020

28 December 2020, 09:05 | Updated: 28 December 2020, 18:53

The Ultimate Classic FM Hall of Fame
We count down the top 300 most voted-for pieces in the Classic FM Hall of Fame’s 25-year history.

The Classic FM Hall of Fame began in 1996 and has been a staple on Classic FM ever since.

This year, it was the 25th countdown in the chart’s history, and to mark this milestone we’re broadcasting a ‘chart-of-charts’ over the festive period.

Below we reveal a new Ultimate Classic FM Hall of Fame top 300, which reflects the last quarter-of-a-century of the UK’s classical music tastes.

Listen to the Ultimate Classic FM Hall of Fame on Classic FM from Monday 28 December to Friday 1 January, 10am-7pm.

The Ultimate Classic FM Hall of Fame 2020 – full list

300. Bruch: Adagio Appassionato

299. Gershwin: Piano Concerto

298. Ravel: Piano Concerto for the left hand

297. Lehar: The Merry Widow

296. Williams: Indiana Jones

295. Elgar: Coronation Ode (Land of Hope and Glory)

294. Chopin: Fantaisie-Impromptu

293. Delibes: Coppélia

292. Preisner: Requiem for My Friend

291. Vaughan Williams: Symphony No. 5

290. Dvořák: Slavonic Dances

289. Binge: The Watermill

288. Mahler: Symphony No. 4

287. Elgar: Sea Pictures

286. Franck: Panis Angelicus

285. Pergolesi: Stabat Mater

284. Mozart: Sinfonia Concertante in Eb major

283. Bruch: Violin Concerto No. 2

282. Tchaikovsky: Serenade for Strings

281. Beethoven: Fidelio

280. Gounod: St. Cecilia Mass

279. Mozart: Exsultate Jubilate

278. Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No. 2

277. Satie: 6 Gnossiennes

276. Brahms: Academic Festival Overture

275. Tavener: Song for Athene

274. Rossini: The Barber of Seville

273. Delius: Koanga

272. Jenkins: Requiem

271. Mitchell: Seven Wonders Suite

270. Lord: Durham Concerto

269. Kirkhope: Banjo Kazooie

268. Binge: Sailing By

267. Vivaldi: Guitar Concerto in D

266. Hess: Piano Concerto

265. Shimomura: Kingdom Hearts

264. Schubert: Impromptus Opus 90

263. Sibelius: The Swan of Tuonela

262. Marquez: Conga del Fuego

261. Bach: Cantata No.140

260. Verdi: Rigoletto

259. Sibelius: Andante Festivo

258. Soule: The Elder Scrolls

257. Wagner: Götterdammerung

256. Stanley: Trumpet Voluntary

255. Elgar: Serenade for Strings

254. Piazzolla: Libertango

253. Monteverdi: Vespers of 1610

252. Britten: Peter Grimes

251. Rachmaninov: Vespers (All-Night Vigil)

250. Rutter: A Gaelic Blessing

249. Mahler: Symphony No. 8 (‘Symphony of a Thousand’)

248. Delius: A Village Romeo and Juliet

247. Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsodies

246. Brahms: Symphony No. 3

245. Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier

244. Beethoven: Triple Concerto

243. Hawes: Quanta Qualia

242. Elgar: Salut d’Amour

241. Vaughan Williams: The Wasps

240. Brahms: Piano Concerto No. 1

239. Badelt: Pirates of the Caribbean

238. Johann Strauss: Die Fledermaus

237. Prokofiev: Symphony No.1 ('Classical')

236. Parry: I Was Glad

235. Paganini: Violin Concerto No.1

234. Wagner: The Mastersingers of Nuremburg

233. Albinoni: Oboe Concerto in D minor

232. Schubert: Ave Maria

