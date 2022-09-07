Classic FM reveals limited edition 30th birthday mug

Classic FM’s limited edition mug, celebrating 30 years of the nation’s favourite classical music station. Picture: Classic FM

By Siena Linton

Join in with Classic FM’s 30th birthday celebrations with your very own limited edition mug, and help support Classic FM’s charity, Global’s Make Some Noise.

This week, we celebrate 30 years of Classic FM with live broadcasts and concerts from across the UK, a special film music concert at Classic FM Live, an exclusive interview with John Williams, and lots more.

Plus, you can snag your very own limited edition birthday mug, to join in with the celebrations from wherever you are. Made from fine bone china, the classical cups are decorated beautifully with musical paraphernalia and celebratory flourishes.

Celebrate Classic FM’s 30th birthday with a limited edition, fine bone china mug. Picture: Classic FM

Our birthday mugs are the perfect way to enjoy a hot mug of whatever you fancy, while you put your feet up and relax. You could even show off your new chinaware at a tea party, for Classic FM’s Big Birthday Bake!

The limited edition mugs are on sale now via the link below, and cost £20 each including UK postage and packaging.

100 percent of the proceeds from mug sales will be donated to Classic FM’s charity, Global’s Make Some Noise, which does vital work supporting small and local charities across the UK.

