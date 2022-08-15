Join us in celebrating our 30th birthday with Classic FM’s Big Birthday Bake!

Anne-Marie Minhall and Alexander Armstrong take part in Classic FM’s Big Bake. Picture: Classic FM

By Classic FM

Cake, bunting and good musical company – all to support a great charity cause. Here’s how you can be a very important part of our birthday celebrations.

This September, to mark 30 years of Classic FM, we invite you to join the celebrations and get involved with Classic FM’s Big Birthday Bake. Because we think a big birthday needs good friends and lots of cake, as well as a chance to give back.

We’re asking you to pop the oven on, put up some bunting and enjoy some delicious treats among friends and neighbours.

And most importantly, you’ll be helping raise money for the work of Classic FM’s charity Global’s Make Some Noise, which gives much-needed support to small and local charities across the country, including food banks, domestic abuse helplines, carer support, community projects, and employment programmes.

Sign up and be part of Classic FM’s Big Birthday Bake!

So whether your go-to recipe is a Red (Velvet) Priest, a Beethoven ‘ba-na-na-naaa’ cake or Bach’s ‘Battenburg’ Concertos, join us by baking up a storm in the kitchen to celebrate 30 years of Classic FM.

Classic FM’s Big Birthday Bake is supported by our friends at Wright’s Baking, who have included everything you need to get your bake underway with simple and delicious recipes, using their Wright’s mixes.

Anne-Marie Minhall and Classic FM’s Big Bake. Picture: Classic FM

There’s also a special cake recipe from Classic FM presenter Anne-Marie Minhall – if her Feisty Fruit Cake takes your fancy!

If you are one of the first 100 people to sign up, you will receive the iconic Classic FM ‘ƒ’ in delicious icing that you can use to decorate your baking. Just make sure to select that you want to receive one and if you are one of the first 100 sign-ups, we will send it to you in the post. So do get in quick.

We’d love to see your creations – please do take pictures and share them on social media, tagging @ClasssicFM and Global’s Make Some Noise, with the hashtag #ClassicFMsBigBirthdayBake

Here’s where you can sign up and get a step-by-step guide to Classic FM’s Big Birthday Bake!