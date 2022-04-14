Legendary composer John Williams crowned Best Classical Artist at The Global Awards 2022

Film composer John Williams crowned Best Classical Artist at The Global Awards 2022. Picture: Getty

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

In the movie maestro’s 90th birthday year, John Williams has been awarded the Best Classical Artist trophy at The Global Awards 2022!

The Global Awards 2022 winners have been revealed, and film maestro John Williams has taken home the award for ‘Best Classical Artist’.

Williams was nominated alongside violinist Nicola Benedetti, cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason, pianist Isata Kanneh-Mason and tenor Freddie De Tommaso in the classical category.

The winning artists and podcasters across a host of popular categories were unveiled on air, online and on Global Player on Thursday 14 April. Other winners include ‘Best Male’ and ‘Best British Artist’ Ed Sheeran, and ‘Mass Appeal’ winner Elton John.

The Global Awards 2022 winners have been revealed. Picture: Global

Now in its fifth year, The Global Awards brings together Global’s radio stations including Capital, Heart, Classic FM, Smooth, Radio X, Capital XTRA, Capital Dance, Gold, as well as Global Player, to honour the biggest stars of music, podcasting and entertainment across a wide range of genres.

The categories reflect the content aired on Global’s radio stations and on Global Player.

Here’s the complete list of Global Awards 2022 winners.

All the Global Awards 2022 winners

Best Group

Biffy Clyro

Bts

Coldplay – winner

D-block Europe

Little Mix

Jonas Brothers

Best Male

Aitch

Arrdee

Dave

Ed Sheeran – winner

Joel Corry

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

Years & Years

Best Female

Adele

Anne-Marie – winner

Becky Hill

Doja Cat

Mimi Webb

Olivia Rodrigo

Raye

Best Podcast

How To Fail With Elizabeth Day

My Therapist Ghosted Me – winner

Rob Beckett And Josh Widdicombe’s Parenting Hell

Sh**ged Married Annoyed With Chris & Rosie Ramsey

The High Performance Podcast

Best British Act

Adele

Anne-Marie

Becky Hill

Coldplay

Dave

Ed Sheeran – winner

Ksi

Sam Fender

Years & Years

Best Classical Artist

Freddie De Tommaso

Isata Kanneh-Mason

John Williams – winner

Nicola Benedetti

Sheku Kanneh-Mason

Best Hip Hop Or R&b

Central Cee

Dave – winner

Doja Cat

Russ Millions

Tion Wayne

Best Indie Act

Biffy Clyro

Florence + The Machine

Foo Fighters

Liam Gallagher

Sam Fender – winner

Stereophonics

Wolf Alice

Best Pop

Anne-Marie

Becky Hill

Justin Bieber – winner

Joel Corry

Mimi Webb

The Weeknd

Years & Years

Best Mass Appeal Artist

Adele

Anne-marie

Coldplay

Ed Sheeran

Elton John – winner

Best Dance Act

Diplo – winner

James Hype

Jodie Harsh

Kah-lo

Mk

Rising Star

A1 X J1

Arrdee

Becky Hill

Mimi Webb – winner

Olivia Rodrigo

Tate Mcrae

Tom Grennan

Special Award for Creativity

Lil Nas X

