Legendary composer John Williams crowned Best Classical Artist at The Global Awards 2022
14 April 2022, 07:00 | Updated: 14 April 2022, 08:52
In the movie maestro’s 90th birthday year, John Williams has been awarded the Best Classical Artist trophy at The Global Awards 2022!
The Global Awards 2022 winners have been revealed, and film maestro John Williams has taken home the award for ‘Best Classical Artist’.
Williams was nominated alongside violinist Nicola Benedetti, cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason, pianist Isata Kanneh-Mason and tenor Freddie De Tommaso in the classical category.
The winning artists and podcasters across a host of popular categories were unveiled on air, online and on Global Player on Thursday 14 April. Other winners include ‘Best Male’ and ‘Best British Artist’ Ed Sheeran, and ‘Mass Appeal’ winner Elton John.
Now in its fifth year, The Global Awards brings together Global’s radio stations including Capital, Heart, Classic FM, Smooth, Radio X, Capital XTRA, Capital Dance, Gold, as well as Global Player, to honour the biggest stars of music, podcasting and entertainment across a wide range of genres.
The categories reflect the content aired on Global’s radio stations and on Global Player.
Here’s the complete list of Global Awards 2022 winners.
All the Global Awards 2022 winners
Best Group
- Biffy Clyro
- Bts
- Coldplay – winner
- D-block Europe
- Little Mix
- Jonas Brothers
Best Male
- Aitch
- Arrdee
- Dave
- Ed Sheeran – winner
- Joel Corry
- Justin Bieber
- Lil Nas X
- The Weeknd
- Years & Years
Best Female
- Adele
- Anne-Marie – winner
- Becky Hill
- Doja Cat
- Mimi Webb
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Raye
Best Podcast
- How To Fail With Elizabeth Day
- My Therapist Ghosted Me – winner
- Rob Beckett And Josh Widdicombe’s Parenting Hell
- Sh**ged Married Annoyed With Chris & Rosie Ramsey
- The High Performance Podcast
Best British Act
- Adele
- Anne-Marie
- Becky Hill
- Coldplay
- Dave
- Ed Sheeran – winner
- Ksi
- Sam Fender
- Years & Years
Best Classical Artist
- Freddie De Tommaso
- Isata Kanneh-Mason
- John Williams – winner
- Nicola Benedetti
- Sheku Kanneh-Mason
Best Hip Hop Or R&b
- Central Cee
- Dave – winner
- Doja Cat
- Russ Millions
- Tion Wayne
Best Indie Act
- Biffy Clyro
- Florence + The Machine
- Foo Fighters
- Liam Gallagher
- Sam Fender – winner
- Stereophonics
- Wolf Alice
Best Pop
- Anne-Marie
- Becky Hill
- Justin Bieber – winner
- Joel Corry
- Mimi Webb
- The Weeknd
- Years & Years
Best Mass Appeal Artist
- Adele
- Anne-marie
- Coldplay
- Ed Sheeran
- Elton John – winner
Best Dance Act
- Diplo – winner
- James Hype
- Jodie Harsh
- Kah-lo
- Mk
Rising Star
- A1 X J1
- Arrdee
- Becky Hill
- Mimi Webb – winner
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Tate Mcrae
- Tom Grennan
Special Award for Creativity
- Lil Nas X