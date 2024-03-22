Anna Lapwood wins ‘Best Classical’ artist category at The Global Awards 2024

Anna Lapwood wins Best Classical Artist at The Global Awards 2024

By Classic FM

Congratulations to star organist and conductor Anna Lapwood, winner of the ‘Best Classical’ category in the 2024 Global Awards.

One of the biggest classical music stars of the moment, Anna Lapwood, has been crowned the winner of ‘Best Classical’ in The Global Awards 2024.

The star organist and conductor said it feels “surreal” to receive the award, alongside other Global Award winners Taylor Swift, Raye, and Elton John.

Anna was nominated in the Best Classical category alongside pianist Yunchan Lim, teenage singing sensation Malakai Bayoh, cellist Abel Selaocoe and soprano Lise Davidsen.

“I honestly can’t quite believe it,” Anna said. “And to the Global team, thank you. Specifically to the Classic FM team, thank you. I feel like you have all been cheerleading for me from the very beginning.

“I remember starting out as a really young musician entering the industry and you being like, Yeah, you know what? We think the organ’s cool, too. I needed that encouragement. I needed that support. So thank you.”

Widely known for her viral TikTok videos starring the likes of Ludovico Einaudi and Benedict Cumberbatch, Anna is a hugely successful organist, conductor, broadcaster, and director of music at Pembroke College, Cambridge.

Anna Lapwood wins Best Classical Artist at The Global Awards 2024. Picture: Classic FM

As a teenager, she became the first woman in Magdalen College Oxford’s illustrious 560-year history to be awarded an organ scholarship.

Anna extended her thanks to “everyone who’s followed me online – because I feel like the community that’s grown there over the past few years is so beautiful and so exciting. And I genuinely feel inspired by it on a daily basis.

“When I see the comments and the messages and the requests and questions about how the organ works, I really do feel like you as a community are constantly pushing me to be a more adventurous version of myself and perhaps a more authentic version of myself too. So to everyone who has been supporting me over the years, thank you so much.”

The star organist’s late-night practice videos at the Royal Albert Hall have had millions of views across social media, transforming Anna into the ‘world’s most visible organist’ as coined by New York Times.

Earlier this year, Anna was honoured with an MBE for her services to music.

The Global Awards 2024. Picture: Global

Winners in other categories of The Global Awards include Taylor Swift (Best Female), Raye (Best British Act, Best Pop, Best Song), Elton John (Global Legend), Take That (Best Group) and My Therapist Ghosted Me (Best Podcast).

Now in its seventh successive year, The Global Awards brings together all of Global’s radio stations including Classic FM, Capital, Heart, Smooth Radio, Radio X, Capital XTRA, Capital Dance, and Gold, as well as Global Player, to celebrate the biggest stars of music, podcasting, and entertainment across a wide range of genres.