Class looks on in awe as 8th-grade saxophonist burns through ‘Flight of the Bumblebee’

Aidan Brown saxophone performance. Picture: YouTube / FloMarching

By Kyle Macdonald

In a band rehearsal, a young saxophonist casually offers up some jaw-dropping virtuosity.

786 rapid-fire saxophone notes, in just over a minute.

In 2017, Aidan Brown was an eighth-grader saxophonist at Cedar Park Middle School in Cedar Park, Texas. During a band rehearsal, he turned his very credible woodwind chops to Rimsky-Korsakov’s famous orchestral interlude, ‘Flight of the Bumblebee’ and its rapidly whirling semiquavers.

And it’s too good not to share.

Clearly, those in that day knew they were in for a treat. Phones flicked on and students crowded around, as the saxophonist let rip with the ultimate classical crowd-pleaser.

What astonishing virtuosity. Articulation, tone and precision, all exemplary. And a deserving ovation at the end.

Aidan has kept up his progress, participating in the Cedar Park Young Artists Contest earlier this year. We wish him all the best for his future studies and performances.

And for all those who think a little Rimsky-Korsakov is the bee’s knees – here’s another virtuosic performance to keep you entertained.