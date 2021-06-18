Someone mixed Pachelbel’s Canon with Nicki Minaj ‘Starships’ and it’s disturbingly catchy

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

German Baroque composer Johann Pachelbel meets hip-hop monarch, Nicki Minaj. It works better than you might think...

The ever-versatile basso continuo of Pachelbel’s Canon in D has been given a new lease of life, thanks to this bewildering video we found somewhere in the steaming depths of the Internet.

Nicki France, a YouTube user who posted the video in 2013, uses the Canon as a surprisingly successful accompaniment to Nicki Minaj’s 2012 pop hit, ‘Starships’.

Initially, it might feel like your brain is very slowly and painfully imploding, but give it time. Once you get to the ‘Starships’ chorus around 0:45, it’s surprisingly pleasing to the ear.

Read more: Someone has mixed ‘Swan Lake’ with ‘Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It’ >

Fronted by a terrifying image of Nicki Minaj’s facial features photoshopped onto Johann Pachelbel’s portrait, the video has been viewed over 100,000 times in the last six years.

Let’s hear it for Starships in D.

Now, take a listen to the magic that happens when you combine Tchaikovsky with Will Smith...