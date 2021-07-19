Watch this epic vocalised ‘The Good, The Bad and the Ugly’ theme from a royal military band

The Good, The Bad and the Ugly theme, except it’s sung by a vocalist. Picture: YouTube / The Bands of HM Royal Marines / Produzioni Europee Associati

By Sian Moore

This is Ennio Morricone’s iconic western score, but with an unexpected vocal twist.

A poncho-clad Clint Eastwood squints across a sandy plain, a cigar leisurely hanging between his lips while his hand twitches over his holstered weapon.

We can guarantee Ennio Morricone’s legendary The Good, the Bad and the Ugly score is playing in your head right now.

Now, imagine the Spaghetti Western’s punchy trumpet motif, but performed by the stunning solo vocals of one talented mezzo.

With the sustenance of a full-sized orchestra, Morricone’s unforgettable theme sounds even more enchanting.

Read more: The utterly joyous sound of a ukulele orchestra playing Morricone’s ‘The Good, the Bad and the Ugly’

Kirsty Haines is the incredible vocalist we see singing in the video. She’s also the Principal Flautist at the Royal Marines School of Music.

Joining Haines on stage is the Royal Marines Band Service, the musical wing of the Royal Navy.

The performance took place at this year’s Mountbatten Festival of Music in the Royal Albert Hall, on 5 June.