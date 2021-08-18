9-year-old opera singer on America’s Got Talent sings Italian soprano aria ‘Casta Diva’

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

A triumphant bel canto aria – from a fresh-faced contestant on this year’s season of America’s Got Talent.

Last month, 9-year-old Victory Brinker stunned on America’s Got Talent with a performance of Gounod’s exquisite French aria, ‘Je veux vivre’.

Now, the young star is back for more, with her feet still firmly planted in 19th-century opera repertoire.

This time, Victory performed a Bellini aria for the judges. ‘Casta Diva’, one of the all-time great soprano arias, appears in the opera Norma and became one of legendary soprano Maria Callas’ signature arias.

Despite some nerves at the beginning, Victory pulls off a convincing performance. Simon Cowell even boldly predicted that the young singer would be “one of the biggest stars to emerge from this show”.

Victory Brinker sings a storming Bellini aria for Simon Cowell and the judges. Picture: America's Got Talent

The performance took place in the quarter finals of America’s Got Talent 2021, with Brinker earning the only standing ovation of the night after “taking a risk” and switching her aria at the last minute.

For her rendition of the Gounod aria, Brinker also earned the first-ever group Golden Buzzer.

It seems there are great things to come for this young singer…

Watch her performance in full below.