This oboe soloist’s reed split mid-solo… but he recovered like an absolute pro

28 April 2021, 16:03

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

A masterclass in quick-thinking, and how to turn a technical mishap into a museum-worthy viral moment.

It happened during a performance of the Berlioz opera The Damnation of Faust at the Barbican, conducted by Sir Simon Rattle.

London Symphony Orchestra’s principal oboe Olivier Stankiewicz was about to embark upon his big solo moment. But as he began to play, he realised there was a water bubble trapped in his keys.

Slapping his instrument in an attempt to clear it, Stankiewicz ended up splitting the reed in the process.

But second oboe, Rosie Jenkins, was ready to jump in and save the day.

In a heartbeat, the principal oboist grabs the second oboist’s instrument and continues his solo seamlessly, nipping the potential concert disaster straight in the bud.

The part of the story that wasn’t captured on camera, the LSO explains on YouTube, is that Jenkins cleaned Stankiewicz’s instrument, calmly fitted it with a new reed and handed it back to him, all in time for their next entries.

Read more: The Berlin Phil hoped to prank a soloist by playing the wrong concerto… but it didn’t go to plan >

“And meanwhile, none of the players around them bats an eyelid, and no one in the hall is any the wiser that there has been a drama,” the orchestra adds.

Bravo to this oboe duo for seamlessly handling an all-too-familiar woodwind mishap with grace, agility and exceptionally cool heads.

London Symphony Orchestra is Classic FM’s Orchestra in the City of London.

LSO News

See more LSO News

Trumpet plastic bottle mute

These trumpeters used plastic bottles as mutes, because… conductor said so

Discover Music

Design for new London concert hall

Designs for £288m London concert hall unveiled in new animation
Mozart vs Tchaikovsky quiz

Quiz: Are you more like Mozart or Tchaikovsky?

Lifestyle

LSO Music

See more LSO Music

Beethoven 5-7

Beethoven - Piano Concerto No. 1 in C

Beethoven

Beethoven Violin Con

Beethoven - Violin Concerto in D

Beethoven

bluedanube

Aaron Copland - Appalachian Spring

Copland

LSO Pictures

See more LSO Pictures

Nobuo Uematsu and the LSO at Abbey Road

Nobuo Uematsu records the new Final Fantasy album: pictures

Discover Music

#LSOopenair

LSO Open Air: London Symphony Orchestra play in Trafalgar Square
Inter-orchestra football match

The ultimate orchestral football match!

Philharmonia

LSO Album Reviews

See more LSO Album Reviews

new releases 22nd may

New releases: 'Bach Stories' and Mozart with the LSO Wind Ensemble
New releases 15th april

New releases: Rami 'My Journey' and Cantus 'Northern Lights'

New releases 13th Feb

New Releases: LSO plays Mendelssohn and the latest album from Riccardo Chailly

Discover Music

LSO Guides

See more LSO Guides

Sir Simon Rattle Carnegie Hall Berlin Philharmonic

Sir Simon Rattle's heading to the LSO – this is what we can expect

Simon Rattle

LSO best recordings

15 of the LSO's best ever recordings

LSO archive photos

The history of the London Symphony Orchestra in pictures