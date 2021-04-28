This oboe soloist’s reed split mid-solo… but he recovered like an absolute pro

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

A masterclass in quick-thinking, and how to turn a technical mishap into a museum-worthy viral moment.

It happened during a performance of the Berlioz opera The Damnation of Faust at the Barbican, conducted by Sir Simon Rattle.

London Symphony Orchestra’s principal oboe Olivier Stankiewicz was about to embark upon his big solo moment. But as he began to play, he realised there was a water bubble trapped in his keys.

Slapping his instrument in an attempt to clear it, Stankiewicz ended up splitting the reed in the process.

He had a water bubble in his keys. The tap was to dislodge it. It ended up breaking the reed! — London Symphony Orch (@londonsymphony) September 19, 2017

But second oboe, Rosie Jenkins, was ready to jump in and save the day.

In a heartbeat, the principal oboist grabs the second oboist’s instrument and continues his solo seamlessly, nipping the potential concert disaster straight in the bud.

The part of the story that wasn’t captured on camera, the LSO explains on YouTube, is that Jenkins cleaned Stankiewicz’s instrument, calmly fitted it with a new reed and handed it back to him, all in time for their next entries.

She calming cleared his oboe, got him a new reed fitted and they swapped back in time for their next entries. 👏👏👏 — London Symphony Orch (@londonsymphony) September 18, 2017

“And meanwhile, none of the players around them bats an eyelid, and no one in the hall is any the wiser that there has been a drama,” the orchestra adds.

Bravo to this oboe duo for seamlessly handling an all-too-familiar woodwind mishap with grace, agility and exceptionally cool heads.

And here is the culprit! pic.twitter.com/HKXb95Nvdw — London Symphony Orch (@londonsymphony) September 18, 2017

London Symphony Orchestra is Classic FM’s Orchestra in the City of London.