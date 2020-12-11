Sing along with one of the world’s best orchestras this Christmas

11 December 2020, 13:25 | Updated: 11 December 2020, 15:33

By Rosie Pentreath

Dust off your reindeer antlers, don your finest Christmas jumper – and get ready to belt out some Christmas bangers with London Symphony Orchestra, from the comfort of your own home.

London Symphony Orchestra is hosting a Christmas Singalong and we’re all invited.

This Sunday 13 December at 3pm (GMT), it’s London Symphony Orchestra (LSO) and Chorus’ annual Christmas spectacular – from the couch, as it were.

LSO invites us to join in with ‘Sleigh Ride’, ‘Hark! The Herald Angels Sing’ and ‘The First Nowell’, as well as some festive discoveries from around the world. Watch and join in on LSO’s website, YouTube Channel, or here on this page in the video above ☝️.

And don’t worry if you don’t know all the words – the orchestra has us covered with downloadable lyrics here on its website, and with a fun activity pack that includes colouring in and quizzes for young family members (oh go on, it’s Christmas – for all family members) to download here. Watch the video below to prepare for a Sunday’s singalong...

Click here to download lyrics to all the carols in LSO’s Christmas Singalong >

The spectacular Christmas concert you’ll be singing along with is conducted and presented by LSO choral director, Simon Halsey, and was pre-recorded at LSO St Luke’s – with no fewer than 130 musicians and singers performing in a COVID-secure environment.

Soprano Abigail Kelly and bass-baritone Rodney Earl Clarke are your soloists.

Read more: LSO partners with COVID rapid test to ‘get world class orchestra back where it belongs’ >

LSO records ‘A Christmas Singalong’ at LSO St Luke’s
LSO records ‘A Christmas Singalong’ at LSO St Luke’s. Picture: Kevin Leighton

LSO Christmas Singalong – full programme

• Darius Battiwalla Carillon on 'Angelus ad Virginem' *

• Traditional arr André J Thomas African Noel *

• Boris Ord Adam Lay Ybounden

• Joanna Forbes L'Estrange Carol of the Crib

• Edmund Walters Babe of Bethlehem *

• Percy Grainger Shepherd's Hey

• Traditional arr David Willcocks The First Nowell *

• Traditional arr Joanna Gill Sir Christemas

• Felix Mendelssohn arr David Willcocks Hark! The Herald Angels Sing *

• Samuel Coleridge-Taylor Christmas Overture

• Traditional arr John Gardner Tomorrow Shall Be My Dancing Day

• Traditional arr André J Thomas Shout for Joy! *

• Leroy Anderson Sleigh Ride

• Traditional arr David Willcocks O Come, All Ye Faithful *

*recommended for singalong (you sing along with the others at your own risk)

