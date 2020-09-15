Conductor invents ‘music-enhancing’ face mask for orchestral concerts

Iván Fischer acoustical mask. Picture: YouTube / BFO

By Kyle Macdonald

Metacarpal enhancement for your Mahler? This invention is proof that 2020 is bringing *some* good things.

A new invention allows COVID conscious concert-goers to protect their nose and mouth, while bringing acoustical benefits to the ears.

We’ve all cupped our hands behind an ear to pick up a little more audio detail. This gave conductor Iván Fischer, the founder and music director of the Budapest Festival Orchestra, an idea – and the mask-wearing normality provides the perfect platform for his entrepreneurial endeavour.

In his invention, a facemask is fitted with two hand-shaped protrusions that sit behind the ears, improving the acoustics for the listener. The second pair of hands is pleasingly transparent for all-important concert dress aesthetics, and so not to disturb those sitting behind you.

The maestro believes this “improves acoustics” and makes an orchestra sound richer and warmer, and more beautiful especially in dry concert halls. We’ll let him explain with a helpful demonstration (watch above).

Fischer is one of the world’s finest conductors. We 100 percent trust his judgement, and would look forward to sitting for an hour-long Brahms concerto with a bonus pair of transparent hands.

The orchestra is selling the masks to eagle-eared concert-goers for 8,000 Hungarian Forints (about £20). If you’re wanting to give it a try, you can get yours here.