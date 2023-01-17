English National Opera to receive 91 percent of original Arts Council funding – but for only one year

Originally allocated nothing, the English National Opera is now due to receive over £11 million of Arts Council England funding. Picture: Alamy

By Sophia Alexandra Hall

The English National Opera will receive 91 percent of its original Arts Council England grant, two and a half months after their shock funding cut.

The English National Opera has announced it will receive £11.46 million in National Lottery funding from Arts Council England for the next financial year, starting on 1 April 2023.

The news comes two-and-a-half months after the announcement that the Arts Council would be slashing the English National Opera’s annual funding of £12.6 million by one hundred percent, and replacing it with £17 million for the next three years to “develop a new business model” and move up north.

While the funding news is welcome to many who protested on behalf of and with the ENO’s workers and performers over the last few months, the opera company has emphasised that this new funding is a 9 percent loss to its previous amounts, and is only guaranteed for the next financial year.

In a statement, the company said: “This level of funding will allow us to honour many of the contracts of the hundreds of freelancers we hire every year, and enable us to continue to make incredible opera available for everyone, in English, with hugely subsidised tickets.

“We do remain concerned that this only gives audiences and our workforce one year’s reprieve, and still leaves a huge amount of uncertainty regarding the ENO’s future.”

Following negotiations with ACE, we have received funding for the next year, but at a 9% reduction.



We remain concerned that this only gives one year's reprieve and that this still leaves a huge amount of uncertainty regarding the ENO's future.



The opera company stated that both itself, and their audiences, “remain in the dark” as to why the Arts Council decided to removed its funding for the 2023-2026 period.

In a Guardian article published last November, chief executive of Arts Council England, Darren Henley, defended the decision to cut ENO’s funding as “the Arts Council also needs to be focused on the future of opera”.

Henley continued: “A new generation of audiences is embracing opera and music theatre presented in new ways: opera in car parks, opera in pubs, opera on your tablet.”

In the ENO’s statement released today, the company adds: “We have been bringing opera to people nationally via multiple completely free broadcasts, in innovative ways such as car parks via drive-in opera and over TikTok, as well as in more traditional settings, and over 50 percent of visitors to opera at the Coliseum are from out of London.”

The opera company go on to explain how it's also also met or exceeded all the ACE’s criteria for National Portfolio Organisations. “One in seven of our audience are under 35, one in five of our principal performers are ethnically diverse and over 50 percent of our audience are brand new to opera.”

While the ENO will continue to live on for at least another year in its current London home, the future remains uncertain.

The company has stated that its priority over the coming months, will be to continue ongoing negotiations for future investment and to find clarity as to why the original funding decision was made last year.

Ending the statement, the national opera company passed on its appreciation to its audience, saying: “We want to thank everyone for their continued support during this difficult and worrying time for everyone at the ENO.”