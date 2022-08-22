Global launches new daily podcast hosted by Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel

Global launches new daily podcast hosted by Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel.

‘The News Agents’ will launch on Tuesday 30 August, with new episodes every weekday afternoon – listen and subscribe on Global Player now.

Global, Classic FM’s parent company, is launching brand-new podcast The News Agents, hosted by the UK's top journalists Emily Maitlis, Jon Sopel and Lewis Goodall.

In The News Agents, the three leading UK journalists lift the curtain on the news that impacts our lives, and talk to the decision-makers behind the headlines.

The podcast will launch on Tuesday 30 August, with new episodes from Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel published every Monday to Thursday, and Lewis Goodall fronting every Friday.

Maitlis, Sopel and Goodall will look at the biggest stories in the UK, the US and beyond, from politics to culture and everything in between. The podcast will feature interviews with the decision makers behind the headlines, providing exclusive insights into both breaking news and long-running stories.

Alongside its audio content, The News Agents will have an innovative daily news hub, hosting sharp video journalism and explainers on its social media channels @thenewsagents on Instagram and TikTok, @newsagentspod on Twitter, @thenewsagentsofficial on Facebook and on YouTube.

This podcast is a Persephonica production for Global. Persephonica’s founder, Dino Sofos, is the podcast’s executive producer. Sofos is behind some of the UK’s most successful news podcasts, including Brexitcast, Americast and the daily Newscast.

Emily Maitlis said: “It’s a joy to be reunited with the Americast team and see what we can do with an even broader brief. A mixture of explanation, observation and a cool hard look at the things that just don’t add up.”

Jon Sopel said: “There’s plenty of news out there. And no shortage of shouting. But calm, quizzical reflection on the decisions shaping our world? Not so much. And I am really excited to be part of this exciting new venture.”

Lewis Goodall said: “The hunger for innovation and new ways of telling stories is growing every day, as the news comes ever faster and becomes ever more complicated. What a team and adventure this promises to be.”

