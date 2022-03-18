Classical Dreams: Classic FM launches podcast of soothing stories on World Sleep Day

Classical Dreams is a Global Player exclusive podcast. Picture: Global

By Classic FM

Classical Dreams weaves tales from every corner of the world, in soothing stories to help you sleep.

Classic FM has launched a new original podcast, ‘Classical Dreams’, of soothing stories designed to lull you into a dreamlike world.

The podcast, available exclusively on Global Player, is voiced by some of Classic FM’s best-loved presenters, including Alexander Armstrong, Moira Stuart, Myleene Klass and Aled Jones.

In four episodes – with four more to come – they explore the landscapes that have inspired some of the most beautiful classical music, from Vienna’s streets and Venice’s canals, to Granada’s Alhambra Palace and the Appalachian Trail.

Alexander Armstrong said: “I’m thrilled to be part of Classic FM’s new Classical Dreams podcast – it combines two loves of mine: great classical music and captivating storytelling.

“The memory of drifting off to sleep with a bedtime story as a child is one the cosiest I have, so it’s a real honour to be helping the whole nation fall asleep! Somehow, I’ve got to try and stay awake while doing it…”

The first four episodes of Classical Dreams are:

Alexander Armstrong – A Day in Vienna Myleene Klass – A Swim in Venice Moira Stuart – The Magical Alhambra Palace Aled Jones – The Appalachian Trail

Classical Dreams episodes are available exclusively on Global Player – listen here.