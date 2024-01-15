Vote for your favourite classical music in the Classic FM Hall of Fame 2024!

Classic FM Hall of Fame 2024! Picture: Classic FM

By Classic FM

We’ve opened the world’s biggest poll of classical music tastes for 2024. Which three pieces will you choose?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Classic FM Hall of Fame, the biggest poll of classical music tastes across the world, is open for 2024 – and we need your votes.

Whether symphonic or cinematic, operatic or pianistic, we’re asking you to vote for your three favourite pieces of music.

Your three choices could include a forever favourite, a new discovery, or just a piece you’d love to see rise up the chart in 2024 (explore last year’s Top 300 here).

Will Rachmaninov top the chart once more in 2024? Could last year’s most voted-for composer, Mozart, finally reach No.1? And could this year see new record highs for new music?

By voting, you’ll be entered into our prize draw to win one 10 Amazon Echo Dots (5th generation), Amazon’s most popular smart speaker which features a sleek design and improved audio for vibrant sound anywhere in your home. T&Cs apply.

Florence Price’s groundbreaking Symphony No.1 ‘Finale’ at Classic FM Live

Once voting closes on Friday 15 March, the numbers will be crunched ahead of our official countdown weekend, at Easter.

Join us from Good Friday to Easter Monday, as we’ll count down the new Classic FM Hall of Fame Top 300, as voted for by you.

In need of voting inspiration? Listen to the Hall of Fame Hour every day at 9am on Classic FM Breakfast with Dan Walker, and explore our Classic FM Hall of Fame playlist and other popular playlists of film, video game and relaxing music – all on Global Player.