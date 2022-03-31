On Air Now
31 March 2022, 06:00
Classic FM’s charity is delivering £2.5million of funding to 60 vital small projects across the UK.
In October last year, Classic FM teamed up with its sister stations across Global, including Capital FM and LBC, to raise money for our charity, Make Some Noise.
Thanks to your generosity, Global’s Make Some Noise is granting £2.5million of funding to 60 brilliant small charities in local communities throughout the UK.
The funding will provide a vital lifeline in communities – from food banks to befriending projects for the elderly and isolated, cancer wellbeing programmes to domestic abuse refuges, from employment opportunities to physical therapy for people with disabilities.
This year, the increasing cost of living and the lasting impact of COVID-19 mean that this money is needed more than ever.
Since its launch in 2014, Global’s Make Some Noise has supported over 400 incredible small and local charities, helping 150,000 vulnerable people across the UK. The funds raised through our 2021 Make Some Noise appeal will provide support to over 22,000 people through essential services including:
Make Some Noise Day will be back on Friday 7 October 2022 to raise money and awareness for small and local charities up and down the country!