Bid to win a week’s stay in Cornwall for six people

You could win a week’s stay in Cornwall for six people. Picture: Luxury Lodges

Escape to the heart of Cornwall with a seven night stay in The Glass Lodge in the grounds of the stunning Clowance Estate.

You could win a week’s stay in Cornwall for six people, plus a private chef will come and cook for you on one evening, in our Classic FM auction.

Escape to the heart of Cornwall with a seven night stay in The Glass Lodge in the grounds of the stunning Clowance Estate.

While you will be staying in self-catered accommodation, you’ll also have the luxury of having a private chef come in on one evening to cook you a 3-course ‘restaurant at home’ meal.

Escape to the heart of Cornwall with a seven night stay in The Glass Lodge in the grounds of the stunning Clowance Estate. Picture: Luxury Lodges

The Glass Lodge at Clowance is a luxurious property in the Clowance Estate. Guests can enjoy access to the grounds at Clowance, which is set in 97 acres of landscaped grounds. Take a rowing boat out on the lake, relax in the pool or play a game of doubles on the tennis courts.

The lodge also features a private outdoor hot tub, so you can unwind after a day at the nearby coastline, and while away the evenings gazing at the stars.

Then one evening, a private chef will come in and treat you to a 3-course ‘restaurant at home’ meal. They’ll take care of menu-planning, cooking and serving, and will even leave the kitchen sparkling. Using seasonal and local produce, you’ll be treated to a true taste of Cornwall.

Thanks to all our amazing donors Luxury Lodges, A.P. Chef and Visit Cornwall.

hen one evening, a private chef will come in and treat you to a 3-course ‘restaurant at home’ meal. Picture: A.P. Chef

To make a pre-bid, please send an email to prizes@makesomenoise.com

We will need:

Your full name

Your telephone number with dialling code

Your location (e.g. London, Derby, etc)

Your pre-bid amount in pounds and pence

This auction is open now for pre-bids. Pre-bidding closes on Sunday 3rd October at 10:29. Keep your phone handy, we might be calling you.

The live auction phone line is open from 10:30 to 11:30 on Sunday 3rd October 2021. The number to call between those times is 0345 949 5000. Tune in to Classic FM during these times to hear the current highest bid.

You will need to be 18 or over to make a bid. Find the full terms and conditions and more prize details here.

Global’s Make Some Noise is Classic FM’s very own charity, raising money to help improve the lives of disadvantaged people across the UK. We believe everyone deserves to feel safe, feel well, feel included and feel prepared. That’s why we work across four key areas: providing shelter and safety, supporting physical and mental health, preventing isolation and improving life skills.

A huge thank you for supporting Global’s Make Some Noise.

The Promoters are Global Radio, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG832-96388-41101) and Global Charities, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG831-51159-55647). Global Charities is registered with the Fundraising Regulator.

Service Provider: Global Radio Services Ltd., 30 Leicester Square, London, WC2H 7LA.