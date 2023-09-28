Classic FM Auction: Bid to win a Yamaha piano and private lesson, and Cornwall manor house stay

Classic FM Auction: Bid to win a Yamaha piano and private lesson, and Cornwall manor house stay. Picture: Oliver’s Travels/Yamaha

By Classic FM

Bid to win two fantastic items, all while raising money for small charities.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Classic FM Auction is back, and it’s time to put in your bid to win two fantastic items: a Yamaha piano and one-hour lesson with Konya Kanneh-Mason, and a seven-night stay at a historic manor house in Cornwall.

By bidding, you’ll be raising money for small charities through Classc FM’s charity, Global’s Make Some Noise.

Cornwall Catchfrench Manor

Our first auction lot is a 7-night stay at Catchfrench Manor in Cornwall for a family or group of up to 10 people.

This remarkable, imposing, Grade II listed Catchfrench Manor is one of Cornwall’s most historic houses. As well as its fascinating history it offers stunning gardens and gorgeous interiors. Your stay also includes a magnum of champagne on arrival!

The house stay must be taken by 31 July 2024 and excludes the following periods: school holidays over Easter and Christmas.

This auction is open for pre-bids from 10am on Thursday 28 September until 1pm Wednesday 4 October, via the pre-bid form here.

Catchfrench Manor, Cornwall. Picture: Oliver’s Travels

Please keep your phone handy between 1pm-2pm on Wednesday 4 October as we’ll be calling you to verify your bid. Your bid will not be included in the auction unless you can verify it at this time.

The live auction phone line is open from 2.30pm to 3.30pm on Wednesday 4 October. The number to call between those times is 0345 949 5000. Listen to Classic FM to hear the current highest bid.

You must be 25 or over to make a bid.

This auction is now open for pre-bids until 1pm on Wednesday 4 October.

When the live auction phone line is open, you will have until 3.30pm to place your bid by calling 0345 949 5000. You need to be 25 or over. Terms and conditions apply.

Catchfrench Manor, Cornwall. Picture: Oliver’s Travels

Yamaha Piano and lesson with Konya Kanneh-Mason

Our second auction lot is a Yamaha Calvinova CLP775 Digital Piano, and piano lesson with Konya Kanneh Mason.

The CLP Series of digital pianos uses cutting-edge technology to recreate the experience of performing on a grand piano, allowing the pianist to play the keys with many variations of speed and depth to achieve an unlimited variation in tone and create uniquely personal performances. This fantastic auction lot will include Yamaha’s CLP775 in polished ebony, matching bench and delivery.

Konya Kanneh-Mason, part of the extraordinary Kanneh-Mason family, is 22 years old and held The Gilling Family Scholarship at The Royal Academy of Music, where she studied piano with Tessa Nicholson.

This auction is open for pre-bids from 10am on Thursday 28 September until 1pm Thursday 5 October via the pre-bid form here.

Yamaha Calvinova CLP775 Digital Piano. Picture: Yamaha

Please keep your phone handy between 1pm-2pm on Thursday 5 October as we’ll be calling you to verify your bid. Your bid will not be included in the auction unless you can verify it at this time.

The live auction phone line is open from 2.30pm to 3.30pm on Thursday 5 October. The number to call between those times is 0345 949 5000. Listen to Classic FM to hear the current highest bid.

You must be 18 or over to make a bid. Terms and conditions apply.

What is Global’s Make Some Noise?

Global’s Make Some Noise is Classic FM’s very own charity, raising money to help improve the lives of disadvantaged people across the UK. We believe everyone deserves to feel safe, feel well, feel included and feel prepared. That’s why we work across four key areas: providing shelter and safety, supporting physical and mental health, preventing isolation and improving life skills.

A huge thank you for supporting Global’s Make Some Noise.

Thanks to our amazing donors, Oliver’s Travels and Yamaha Music Europe.