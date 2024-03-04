Anna Lapwood and Malakai Bayoh among ‘Best Classical’ nominees in The Global Awards

By Classic FM

After a sensational year for all five nominees, we are delighted to reveal the shortlisted musicians for the ‘Best Classical’ prize at The Global Awards 2024.

The Global Awards celebrate the biggest stars of music and entertainment across 15 categories, including Best Song and Rising Star.

And now, the shortlists have been announced for 2024!

In the classical music category, Best Classical, the nominees are teenage singing sensation and Britain’s Got Talent star Malakai Bayoh, cellist Abel Selaocoe, organist and conductor Anna Lapwood, soprano Lise Davidsen and pianist Yunchan Lim.

The winners will be announced on Classic FM and on our official app, Global Player, on Friday 22 March 2024.

Entering its seventh successive year, The Global Awards brings together all of Global’s radio stations including Capital, Heart, Smooth Radio, Classic FM, Radio X, Capital XTRA, Capital Dance, and Gold, as well as Global Player, to celebrate the biggest stars of music, podcasting, and entertainment across a wide range of genres.

Shortlisted artists across other categories include Dua Lipa, Harry Styles and Miley Cyrus, in the Global Legend category, ABBA, Rod Stewart and Dolly Parton.

Among the shortlisted podcasts are The News Agents, The Rest Is Politics, Filthy Ritual and The Wittering Whitehalls.

Ashley Tabor-King CBE, Global’s Founder & Executive President, said: “Bringing all of Global’s radio brands together and celebrating the best music, artists and entertainment content that we have to offer, is exactly what The Global Awards are all about.

“Not only do The Global Awards put a spotlight on some of the world’s most talented artists and broadcasters, but they also recognise the brightest new talent coming up through the industry. I am delighted to see Global honouring the achievements of our listeners’ favourite roster of artists, podcasters, DJs and broadcasters for the seventh year running.”

Best Classical nominees

Abel Selaocoe

Anna Lapwood

Malakai Bayoh

Lise Davidsen

Yunchan Lim

Join us on Classic FM on Monday 4 March as we celebrate our 2024 nominees with some of their best recordings.