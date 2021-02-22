Musician expertly edits himself into one-man lockdown choir of nine singers

22 February 2021, 17:28

Bobby Goulder forms a one-man choir of nine singers
Bobby Goulder forms a one-man choir of nine singers. Picture: Courtesy of Bobby Goulder

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

A chorus of one, in a visionary edit of a choral blessing.

In a year of cancelled rehearsals and concerts, one young musician has found an imaginative way to replicate the joy of a live choir.

John Rutter’s beautiful anthem ‘The Lord Bless You and Keep You’ is performed (watch in the video below) for choir, by Bobby Goulder… and Bobby Goulder alone.

Goulder, 26, used technology – and the help of a few friends – to turn himself into a one-man vocal ensemble of nine singers.

The professional music director and pianist has been doing similar edits during lockdown, as he realised he could raise money for charity by doing personalised musical gifts for people.

“It kept me busy and helped me to stay creative for most of the summer,” he tells Classic FM.

Over the summer, Goulder took on split-screen, eight-part arrangements of the music of ABBA, Vera Lynn, Madonna and even Thomas the Tank Engine.

Read more: Choir trolls actual John Rutter by singing ‘I Can’t Believe it’s not Rutter’ >

‘The Lord Bless You and Keep You’ was commissioned by a friend of Goulder’s, in memory of a relative of hers.

“Because of the sacred, sombre nature of the music, I felt the arrangement called for a different kind of video approach to the usual 8 grinning faces in boxes,” Goulder says.

“So I looked into the idea of super-imposing several images on top of one another to look like a chamber choir.”

With the help of friend Ali Webb, it took Goulder around five hours to film each position, firstly in a wide shot, and then from closer angles.

Goulder sings the arrangement of the spiritual sacred song at St. Mary’s Church in Saffron Walden, Essex, where he grew up.

“St. Mary’s reserves a special place in my heart as it is where I was a chorister aged 8-12 and where I learnt a grounding in music theory and vocal writing,” Goulder says.

“So, it was important to me to shoot it there.”

We’ve opened voting for the Classic FM Hall of Fame 2021! Tell us your favourite music and you could win a smart speaker, iPad and luxury hamper.

Rutter News

See more Rutter News

Barbara Bell John Rutter John Suchet

Forty years on, Classic FM reunites John Rutter with long-lost composer of Christmas carol
John Rutter

John Rutter celebrates his 70th birthday: 'I'm still 27 inside'
Hall of Fame 2013 celeb votes

John Rutter on his secret 'composing cottage'

Rutter Music

See more Rutter Music

The John Rutter Songbook

The John Rutter Songbook

moonlight copy

John Rutter: Requiem

Mahler2

John Rutter: A Gaelic Blessing

Rutter Album Reviews

See more Rutter Album Reviews

John Rutter Gift of Life

John Rutter: The Gift of Life and seven sacred pieces

John Rutter Double Celebration Cambridge Singers

John Rutter: A Double Celebration

Catrin Finch John Rutter Blessing album cover

John Rutter and Catrin Finch: Blessing

Rutter Guides

See more Rutter Guides

John Rutter article

We've said it: John Rutter's pretty cool, and here's why

John Rutter Classical BRIT Awards

Rutter: 10 facts about the great composer

Rutter and Finch - Blessing

John Rutter & Catrin Finch: Blessing - an album guide