What’s Susan Boyle’s net worth, what did she sing at her BGT audition and where is she from?

Susan Boyle shot to fame with her jaw-dropping audition for Britain’s Got Talent in 2009. Here’s everything you need to know about the singer

Susan Boyle was born on 1 April 1961 and is now aged 60. She became a global star with her performance of ‘I Dreamed a Dream’ on Britain’s Got Talent in 2009.

Where does Susan Boyle come from? Susan is from Blackburn in West Lothian and is the youngest of four brothers and five sisters. She has spoken about being bullied as a child. Read more: How Susan Boyle’s unexpected Tokyo Olympics appearance stole the show Susan Boyle. Picture: Getty

Before Britain's Got Talent Before her appearance on Britain’s Got Talent, Susan had lessons from a vocal coach, attended Edinburgh Acting School and sang with her local church choir. The singer went on to win several local singing competitions and her mum encouraged her to enter Britain’s Got Talent. Susan Boyle. Picture: Getty

Susan Boyle's net worth The singer's net worth is estimated to be around £22 million. Susan Boyle. Picture: Getty

The Britain's Got Talent audition When Susan auditioned in front of the judges at Clyde Auditorium Amanda Holden said her performance was the “biggest wake-up call ever”. She performed ‘I Dreamed a Dream’ from Les Misérables and is even credited with boosting ticket sales for the Vancouver production of the musical. Her audition was named the most watched video of the year in 2009, having clocked up 120m views.

Susan Boyle's albums Susan just lost out on winning Britain’s Got Talent in 2009 – dance troupe Diversity won the competition. But her debut album, I Dreamed a Dream became the UK’s best-selling debut album of all time. It included the singles ‘I Dreamed a Dream’ and ‘Wild Horses’. Her second album The Gift came out in 2010, followed by Someone to Watch Over Me in 2011, Susan Boyle Standing Ovation: The Greatest Songs from the Stage in 2012, Home for Christmas in 2013, Hope in 2014 and A Wonderful World in 2016. SuBo’s newest album Ten, released in 2019, featured four new covers: ‘500 Miles’, ‘A Million Dreams’ featuring Michael Ball, ‘Stand By Me’ and ‘Climb Every Mountain’. Susan Boyle with her album 'Standing Ovation'. Picture: Getty

Susan Boyle: husband? Susan Boyle has never been married and she lives in the family home in which she grew up in Blackburn (with her cat Pebbles!). Despite her global fame, she still volunteers at her local church. Susan Boyle. Picture: Getty