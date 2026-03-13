Who is Josh Groban? Oscars performance, songs, girlfriend and everything you need to know

Josh Groban is an acclaimed American singer and actor, known for his easy listening and classical crossover songs. But how much do you know about him?

From his 2026 Oscars appearance to his impressive vocal range, here’s everything you need to know about Josh Groban.

How old is Josh Groban? This year, Joshua Winslow Groban celebrated his 45th birthday. He was born on 27 February, 1981 in Los Angeles, California to Lindy, a school teacher, and Jack Groban, a businessman. Josh Groban's birthday. Picture: Getty

What is Josh Groban performing at the Oscars? Five days ahead of the 2026 ceremony, the Oscars announced its star-studded line-up of performers for the 98th ceremony. Josh Groban was among the listed performers, which also included Miles Caton, Raphael Saadiq and Misty Copeland as part of an ensemble tribute to Sinners, which became the most Oscar-nominated film of all time this year. Read more: ‘Sinners’ composer Ludwig Göransson breaks down his movie soundtrack Josh Groban will perform at the 2026 Oscars ceremony. Picture: Getty

What are Josh Groban’s songs? Josh Groban is famous for his cover versions of ‘You Raise Me Up’ (2003), ‘Bring Him Home’ (2015) from Les Misérables and ‘The Prayer’ (2001), a duet with Céline Dion. He is also known for singing ‘To Where You Are’, an original song which featured on his 2001 debut album, ‘You Are Loved’, the first single from his third album, Awake (2006) and ‘When You Say You Love Me’ from his second studio album, Closer. Read more: When 17-year-old Josh Groban stepped in for Andrea Bocelli to sing ‘The Prayer’ with Celine Dion Josh Groban - You Raise Me Up (Official Music Video)

Josh Groban is classically trained He found success in easy listening and adult contemporary, but Groban has also had some classical training. He was accepted to and briefly attended Carnegie Mellon University to study musical theatre, but left after four months when he was offered a record contract. In the magazine Interview, Groban explained to Renée Fleming that he was especially interested in artists “who decided not to settle into one particular musical style—people like Paul Simon, who took folk music and put African music on top of it.” Josh Groban and Renée Fleming. Picture: Getty

Josh Groban’s voice Josh Groban has described himself as a ‘tenor in training’. He has been referred to as both a tenor and a baritone, with his range reaching from G2 (two Gs below middle C) to B4, just short of a tenor C in live performances. Although his voice has a lot of musical theatre influences, Groban also performs some opera. He has cited Pavarotti as one of his musical influences, and he regularly sings in Italian, Spanish and French. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 5. Picture: Getty

Who is Josh Groban’s girlfriend? Josh Groban is currently dating English actress Natalie McQueen, known for playing Doralee Rhodes in Dolly Parton’s 9 to 5: The Musical on the West End. The pair began seeing each other in 2022, with Groban saying that his newest single ‘The Constant’ was inspired by their relationship. Josh Groban with his partner, Natalie McQueen. Picture: Getty