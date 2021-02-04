Watch guitarist Craig Ogden’s exclusive Valentine’s Day performance

4 February 2021, 10:47

Guitarist Craig Ogden is performing an online concert exclusively for Classic FM this Valentine’s Day.
Guitarist Craig Ogden is performing an online concert exclusively for Classic FM this Valentine’s Day. Picture: Ogden / Classic FM Romance

Let one of the world’s finest guitarists serenade you with the most romantic classical music this Valentine’s Day...

Guitarist Craig Ogden is performing an online concert exclusively for Classic FM this Valentine’s Day.

Thanks to Classic FM Romance, the Australian-born guitarist will perform a 30-minute programme of relaxing, classical music at 7.30pm on Sunday 14 February to accompany your romantic evening, however you’re spending it.

Click here to listen to the Classic FM Romantic Classics playlist on Global Player >

Guitarist Craig Ogden
Guitarist Craig Ogden. Picture: Ogden

To watch – or listen – to the concert, simply head to Classic FM’s Facebook Page, YouTube Channel, or head back here to our website and watch at the top of this page, at 7.30pm on Valentine’s Day – and let the gentle, romantic music set the mood for your evening.

Craig will be treating us to music by Piazzolla, Jay Ungar, and our very own John Brunning (see full programme below).

Craig Ogden has performed extensively throughout the UK, Europe, the US, South East Asia, South Africa and Australia, and has released numerous recordings. He has performed with the Philharmonia Orchestra, Classic FM’s Orchestra on Tour, and at Classic FM Live.

Read more: 10 facts about guitarist Craig Ogden >

Craig Ogden’s Valentine’s Day concert – full programme:

Stanley Myers: Cavatina
John Brunning: Romance No.1
George Harrison: Here Comes the Sun
Jay Ungar: Ashokan Farewell
Francesco Tarrega: Recuerdos de la Alhambra
Gary Ryan: Lough Caragh
Spanish Romance (Anon)
Astor Piazzolla: Milonga del Angel

Craig Ogden performs an exclusive online concert for Classic FM, on Facebook, YouTube and here at ClassicFM.com, at 7.30pm (GMT) on Sunday 14 February. Click here to find out more about Classic FM Romance.

Craig Ogden News

See more Craig Ogden News

Craig Ogden

Craig Ogden’s new album goes straight to No.1 in the classical chart
craig ogden sevilla live video

Craig Ogden plays 'Sevilla' exclusively for Classic FM

craig ogden interview

Craig Ogden: 'there's nothing quite as nice as listening to the guitar'

Craig Ogden Music

See more Craig Ogden Music

Craig Ogden - Summer Guitar

Summer Guitar - The No.1 Album From Craig Ogden

Craig Ogden performs 'Here Comes The Sun'

Craig Ogden performs 'Here Comes The Sun'

Craig Ogden Press Shots 2013

Classic FM Session: Craig Ogden plays 'Silent Night'

Craig Ogden Pictures

See more Craig Ogden Pictures

Craig Ogden an Friends recording

Craig Ogden and Friends: behind the scenes on his new album

Guitarist John Williams

20 great classical guitarists

Discover Music

Craig Ogden Summertime

Craig Ogden: Summertime - an album guide

Craig Ogden Album Reviews

See more Craig Ogden Album Reviews

New releases 26 june

New releases: Craig Ogden's Summertime Deluxe and Faure with Andreas Brantelid & Bengt Forsberg
Craig Ogden Christmas Time

Craig Ogden - Christmas Time

Craig Ogden and David Daniels

Craig Ogden's interesting experiment

Craig Ogden Guides

See more Craig Ogden Guides

craig ogden sevilla live video

Craig Ogden's guitar masterclass

Discover Music

Craig Ogden Summertime

Craig Ogden: 10 facts about the great guitarist

Christmas Time

Craig Ogden: Christmas Time - an album guide