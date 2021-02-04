Watch guitarist Craig Ogden’s exclusive Valentine’s Day performance

On Air Now
4 February 2021, 10:47
Let one of the world’s finest guitarists serenade you with the most romantic classical music this Valentine’s Day...
Guitarist Craig Ogden is performing an online concert exclusively for Classic FM this Valentine’s Day.
Thanks to Classic FM Romance, the Australian-born guitarist will perform a 30-minute programme of relaxing, classical music at 7.30pm on Sunday 14 February to accompany your romantic evening, however you’re spending it.
To watch – or listen – to the concert, simply head to Classic FM’s Facebook Page, YouTube Channel, or head back here to our website and watch at the top of this page, at 7.30pm on Valentine’s Day – and let the gentle, romantic music set the mood for your evening.
Craig will be treating us to music by Piazzolla, Jay Ungar, and our very own John Brunning (see full programme below).
Craig Ogden has performed extensively throughout the UK, Europe, the US, South East Asia, South Africa and Australia, and has released numerous recordings. He has performed with the Philharmonia Orchestra, Classic FM’s Orchestra on Tour, and at Classic FM Live.
Stanley Myers: Cavatina
John Brunning: Romance No.1
George Harrison: Here Comes the Sun
Jay Ungar: Ashokan Farewell
Francesco Tarrega: Recuerdos de la Alhambra
Gary Ryan: Lough Caragh
Spanish Romance (Anon)
Astor Piazzolla: Milonga del Angel
Craig Ogden performs an exclusive online concert for Classic FM, on Facebook, YouTube and here at ClassicFM.com, at 7.30pm (GMT) on Sunday 14 February. Click here to find out more about Classic FM Romance.