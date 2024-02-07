Global announces flagship podcast The Sports Agents hosted by Gabby Logan and Mark Chapman

Classic FM’s parent company, Global, has today announced the latest podcast from its award-winning The News Agents brand.

Adding the world of sport to the ‘Agents’ brand, The Sports Agents will be fronted by two of the UK’s most respected and popular broadcasters, Gabby Logan and Mark Chapman.

Following the huge success of Global’s chart-topping and multi-award-winning podcast, The News Agents – which recently surpassed 70 million podcast downloads – The Sports Agents will launch this spring, delivering new episodes every Tuesday and Thursday.

The Sports Agents brings together the incredible knowledge and wealth of experience across all sports with friends Gabby Logan and Mark Chapman, to provide an insider’s perspective on the biggest stories in sport, alongside exclusive interviews from the most anticipated events in the calendar including the men’s EURO 2024, the Six Nations, the Wimbledon Championships and the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Gabby Logan said: “Having spent decades in sports journalism I’m looking forward to telling the stories behind the sports. Joining up with Mark, and Global, to launch The Sports Agents on Global Player, is the perfect place to dive into the world of sport – and what’s really going on. I’m so excited to get started, with a huge summer of sport in front of us.”

Mark Chapman said: “Often so many of the most interesting stories in sport happen off the pitch, court and track, and its brilliant that The Sports Agents will be the place for us to share the stories behind the action with listeners.”

Launching in early Spring, new episodes of The Sports Agents will be available every Tuesday and Thursday evening on Global Player.

Global’s slate of award-winning and chart-topping podcasts includes The News Agents brand (The News Agents, The News Agents Investigates and The News Agents USA), Big Fish with Spencer Matthews, My Therapist Ghosted Me and Filthy Ritual.

