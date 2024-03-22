Catherine, Princess of Wales receiving treatment for cancer, tells public 'please do not lose faith and hope'

Princess of Wales reveals she is in early stages of treatment for cancer

By Kyle Macdonald

The princess has thanked the public for their “wonderful messages of support”.

Catherine, Princess of Wales thanked the public for their “wonderful messages of support” and understanding during her recovery from abdominal surgery in January.

Her Royal Highness said tests after her operation found cancer had been present, with her now undergoing preventative chemotherapy.

The princess added that she had been keeping it private so she and Prince William could take their time explaining what had happened to their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Catherine, Princess of Wales. Picture: Getty

Speaking in the video released by Kensington Palace on Friday evening, the Princess of Wales said: “It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful.

“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present.

“My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.

“This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.

“As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment.

“But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok.

“As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits.”

Catherine, Princess of Wales then directly addressed people who have been affected by cancer, adding: “Please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone.”