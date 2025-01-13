Vote for your favourite classical music in the Classic FM Hall of Fame 2025

Listen to the Classic FM Hall of Fame countdown live, 9am-9pm across the Easter weekend. Picture: Classic FM

By Classic FM

The world’s biggest poll of classical music tastes is open for 2025 – and we need your votes!

It’s time for you, the public to cast your votes in the Classic FM Hall of Fame 2025.

Symphony or concerto, film or video game theme, opera or ballet music, we’re asking you to vote for your three favourite pieces of music, over the next 11 weeks.

Then across the Easter weekend, from Friday 18 to Monday 21 April, join us as we count down the new Classic FM Hall of Fame Top 300, as voted for by you!

In need of voting inspiration? Listen to the Hall of Fame Hour every day at 9am on Classic FM Breakfast with Dan Walker, and explore our Classic FM Hall of Fame playlist on Global Player.

T&Cs apply. Voting ends at 23:59 on Sunday 30 March.