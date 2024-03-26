We’re counting down the Classic FM Hall of Fame 2024! Listen live and follow the countdown

It’s time - we’re counting down the Top 300 greatest pieces of music, as voted for by you. Join us across the Easter weekend!

Since voting closed on 15 March, we’ve been totting up your votes, and checking them twice.

And now, across the Easter weekend, we’re counting down your brand new Top 300 in the Classic FM Hall of Fame 2024.

From Good Friday to Easter Monday, between 9am and 9pm every day, join us to find out where your favourites have landed in the chart, as well as this year’s winner in the battle between Beethoven and Mozart for the highest number of entries.

Across the weekend, you’ll hear from Aled Jones, Anne-Marie Minhall, Margherita Taylor, Sam Pittis, Zeb Soanes, Lucy Coward, Joanna Gosling, Ritula Shah, and Dan Walker as they count down your 2023 chart.

Plus, don’t miss Dan Walker’s finale from 6pm on Monday 1 April as he reveals the Top 10 and that all-important top spot...

