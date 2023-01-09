Vote in the Classic FM Hall of Fame 2023 for the chance to win an Amazon Echo and Apple Watch

Classic FM Hall of Fame 2023. Picture: Classic FM

By Classic FM

Cast your vote in the world’s biggest poll of classical music tastes today, for the chance to win some fantastic prizes.

The Classic FM Hall of Fame, the world’s largest poll of classical music tastes, is open for 2023!

We’re asking you to tell us your three favourite pieces of music of all time. Once all the votes are counted, your votes will form our brand-new Top 300.

Perhaps you love the sumptuous piano concertos of Rachmaninov and Clara Schumann, or the great symphonies of Mozart and Florence Price.

Or is it the mighty film themes of John Williams and Ennio Morricone, and the fantastical video game soundtracks of Shimomura and Uematsu that make your heart sing?

Cast your votes in the Classic FM Hall of Fame 2023 here before 23:59 on Wednesday 22 January.

By voting, you will be entered into our prize draw for the chance to win some fantastic prizes. The first winner drawn will receive an Amazon Echo (4th Gen), Apple Watch SE GPS and £180 cash prize. The second winner drawn will receive an Amazon Echo (4th Gen) and Apple Watch SE GPS, and the third winner drawn will receive an Amazon Echo (4th Gen). T&Cs apply.

And don’t forget to join us across the Easter weekend, as we count down the new Classic FM Hall of Fame top 300 for 2023!