Bid to win a Yamaha U1 SH2 Silent Piano and a private piano lesson with Benjamin Grosvenor

You could win a Yamaha U1 SH2 Silent Piano and a private piano lesson with Benjamin Grosvenor in our Classic FM Auction.

This Yamaha U1 SH2 Silent Piano piano not only offers the rich tone and responsive action you would expect from a Yamaha acoustic piano but also has the added benefit of Yamaha’s SILENT system – which allows you to plug in a pair of headphones, switch to SILENT mode, and by using the piano’s in-built digital module, play at any time of day or night without being disturbed or disturbing others.

And that’s not all, on a mutually agreed date, you will also have the very special opportunity to have a one hour private piano lesson with one of the most talented young pianists in Britain, Benjamin Grosvenor! This will either take place in London or virtually, which will be the winner’s choice.

Yamaha’s U1 is a popular upright piano and has been the choice of professional musicians, educational institutions and discerning home pianists for over fifty years.

By wirelessly connecting to Yamaha’s Smart Pianist app, you can select from a wide range of sounds whilst playing through headphones, including acoustic and electric pianos, harpsichords, organs, strings and more.

As well as offering the option to record and play back performances, the app also features numerous libraries of musical works along with their scores, allowing you to learn the pieces and play along, adjusting the tempo so you can learn at your own speed.

This fantastic prize also includes matching piano bench, headphones, delivery and first tuning.

To make a pre-bid, please send an email to prizes@makesomenoise.com.

We will need:

Your full name

Your telephone number with dialling code

Your location (e.g. London, Derby, etc)

Your pre-bid amount in pounds and pence

This auction is open now for pre-bids. Pre-bidding closes on Saturday 2nd October 2021 at 10:29. Keep your phone handy, we might be calling you.

The live auction phone line is open from 10:30 to 11:30 on Saturday 2nd October 2021. The number to call between those times is 0345 949 5000. Tune in to Classic FM during these times to hear the current highest bid.

You will need to be 18 or over to make a bid. Find the full terms and conditions here.

Global’s Make Some Noise is Classic FM’s very own charity, raising money to help improve the lives of disadvantaged people across the UK. We believe everyone deserves to feel safe, feel well, feel included and feel prepared. That’s why we work across four key areas: providing shelter and safety, supporting physical and mental health, preventing isolation and improving life skills.

A huge thank you for supporting Global’s Make Some Noise, and a big thanks to our amazing donors: Yamaha Music and Benjamin Grosvenor.

The Promoters are Global Radio, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG832-96388-41101) and Global Charities, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG831-51159-55647). Global Charities is registered with the Fundraising Regulator.

Service Provider: Global Radio Services Ltd., 30 Leicester Square, London, WC2H 7LA.