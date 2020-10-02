Buy Classic FM charity Christmas cards and 2021 wall calendar

Classic FM charity Christmas cards, designed by illustrator Rosie Brooks. Picture: Global’s Make Some Noise / Rosie Brooks

Illustrator Rosie Brooks has designed a charming selection of music-themed Christmas cards and a wonderful 2021 wall calendar for Classic FM’s charity, Global’s Make Some Noise.

Featuring delightful musical scenes, the cards are available in packs of 10, with two versions ready to snap up – ‘A Christmas Carol’ and ‘Sleigh Ride’. And if you can’t decide between them, you can buy both packs together for a discount. One pack of 10 cards is £6 plus postage, and two packs purchased together cost £10 plus postage.

The cards are square – 125mm x 125mm – when folded, and come with 10 plain white envelopes. They are made from responsible sources and are 100 percent recyclable.

The illustrations themselves pay tribute to some of Classic FM’s favourite carols, as voted for each year in The Nation’s Favourite Carol. Carols featured are ‘O Tannenbaum’, ‘The Holly and the Ivy’, ‘Sleigh Ride’ and ‘O Come, All Ye Faithful’.

Click here to visit Classic FM’s charity Christmas shop >

Classic FM’s charity Christmas cards – ‘Sleigh Ride’ pack. Picture: Global’s Make Some Noise / Rosie Brooks

Classic FM’s charity Christmas cards – ‘A Christmas Carol’ pack. Picture: Global’s Make Some Noise / Rosie Brooks

The message inside all the cards is simply, ‘Merry Christmas’, and each pack contains 10 cards in total (five of each design). There are two different packs available to buy (see above).

The 2021 Classic FM wall calendar (see below) also features original designs by Brooks, with every month of the year depicted by a seasonal, music-themed illustration – some with honorary appearances made by Classic FM! The calendar is £15, plus postage.

Classic FM 2021 wall calendar, featuring illustrations by Rosie Brooks. Picture: Global’s Make Some Noise / Rosie Brooks

“It has been such an amazing experience collaborating with Classic FM and Global’s Make Some Noise,” the artist, Rosie Brooks says. “I have listened to Classic FM since the first day it broadcast and it is always on in the background in my studio whilst I am drawing.”

Brooks continues: “I was thrilled when asked to create illustrations for the Hall of Fame jigsaw puzzle, helping the brilliant Make Some Noise charity raise money and support those in need. Life is tougher than ever for so many people at the moment and music has a beautiful way of connecting us all. I think we all need that – now more than ever.”

Illustrator Rosie Brooks has penned for exclusive, Christmas carol-themed cards for Classic FM’s charity, Global’s Make Some Noise. Picture: Global’s Make Some Noise / Rosie Brooks

Also on sale in the lead up to Christmas are the last few remaining Classic FM jigsaws, and Classic FM ‘Do Re Mi Fa So La TEA’ trays.

100 percent of the net proceeds from the sale of Classic FM Christmas products will be donated to Classic FM’s charity, Global’s Make Some Noise.

Global’s Make Some Noise is Classic FM’s official charity. Click here to find out more, and visit the Classic FM Christmas shop.