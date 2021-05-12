Ex-English National Ballet dancer Yat-Sen Chang faces long-term jail sentence after sexual abuse conviction

Yat-Sen Chang found guilty of 13 sex assaults against younger students. Picture: PA

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

Yat-Sen Chang faces jailtime after the jury found he “used his position” as a revered ballet dancer to abuse his students.

A former English National Ballet principal faces a lengthy jail sentence after being found guilty of sexually abusing his young dance students, a trial has heard.

Yat-Sen Chang, an internationally renowned dancer, abused girls and women at the English National Ballet and Young Dancers Academy in London, between December 2009 and March 2016.

Four women, aged 16 and 18, said the dancer touched them inappropriately during sports massages at the schools. Chang was convicted of 13 counts of sexual assault and one count of assault by penetration. He was cleared of one offence.

The jury found Chang “used his position” as a “famous and revered” ballet star to abuse young pupils in his care.

“For his part, he trusted that his fame and his position would protect him from complaint, or from consequences of his actions,” prosecutor Joel Smith said.

Ballet star Yat-Sen Chang leaves Isleworth Crown Court, west London. Picture: PA

Chang previously denied the claims and said he had “no idea” why they had been made.

According to a profile on the German Theatre Kiel website, Chang joined the English National Ballet in 1993 and was a principal dancer until 2011. He had leading roles in productions including The Nutcracker, Sleeping Beauty and Swan Lake.

Speaking after the court hearing, Det Con Helen Larson described Chang as “a dangerous and predatory individual”.

“He abused his position of trust and power to prey on them when they were most vulnerable,” she said.

Chang is being held in custody ahead of sentencing at Isleworth Crown Court on 18 June.