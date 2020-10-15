Win the all-new iPhone 12!

15 October 2020, 11:00 | Updated: 15 October 2020, 16:30

Win an iPhone 12!
Win an iPhone 12! Picture: Apple

The brand new iPhone 12 has just been announced by Apple, and you can win one for yourself!

For your chance to win the latest piece of must-have tech from Apple, solve our apple-themed brainteaser in the image below.

If you think you can work it out, text PHONE followed by your answer to 61812

Texts cost £2 + 1 standard network rate message. Lines will close at 5pm on Friday 20th November 2020. If you text after that you won’t be entered into the competition but may still be charged. 18+ only. Get the full Terms and Conditions here. A bounceback message will confirm your entry into the draw. For troubleshooting, click here

Win an iPhone 12!
Win an iPhone 12! Picture: Global

Competition Information

FAQs

FAQs

Terms & Conditions

Terms & Conditions

More competitions

See more More competitions

Win £5,000 with Classic FM

Win £5,000 with Classic FM

1 month ago

Win a £100 John Lewis voucher

Win a £100 John Lewis voucher with Classic FM

3 months ago

Amazon Echo Smart Speaker

Win an Amazon Echo Smart Speaker with Classic FM

4 months ago

Win an epic bundle of movie music vinyl

Win an epic bundle of movie music vinyl

Ages ago