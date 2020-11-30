Vote for your favourite Christmas carol to win a Fortnum & Mason Hamper

30 November 2020, 00:01

The Nation's Favourite Carol
The Nation's Favourite Carol. Picture: Getty/Global

Have your say on the Nation’s Favourite Carol, for your chance to win a Fortnum & Mason Hamper.

We’re partnering with Robinsons to reveal the nation’s most beloved Christmas carol – as voted for by you.

So, whether it’s ‘Silent Night’ or ‘Good King Wenceslas’ that puts you in the festive spirit, let us know by casting your vote now.

Vote for your favourite carol to win >

By voting, you’ll be entered into a prize draw for the chance to win a Fortnum & Mason Hamper. To enter the competition, pick your favourite Christmas carol before 23.59 on Thursday 17 December 2020. 18+. UK only. T&Cs apply.

Listen to The Nation’s Favourite Carol in partnership with Robinsons Fruit Cordial at 1pm on Christmas Day, on Classic FM.

